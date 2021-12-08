Kerry

Tralee-born councillor in data spat with Meath County Council

Stephen Fernane

A Tralee woman who is a Labour Party Councillor for East Meath & Drogheda South was part of a successful legal campaign against Meath County Council that could have far-reaching implications for local authorities across the country.

Cllr Elaine McGinty [nee Breen] originally from Cloonanorig in Tralee, is one of nine councillors to request that Meath County Council release video and audio recordings of meetings surrounding debates on the county development plan to boost transparency.

Privacy