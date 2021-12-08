Tralee-born councillor in data spat with Meath County Council

A Tralee woman who is a Labour Party Councillor for East Meath & Drogheda South was part of a successful legal campaign against Meath County Council that could have far-reaching implications for local authorities across the country.

Cllr Elaine McGinty [nee Breen] originally from Cloonanorig in Tralee, is one of nine councillors to request that Meath County Council release video and audio recordings of meetings surrounding debates on the county development plan to boost transparency.

She said zoom meetings for full council meetings and municipal district level should be archived for clarity and transparency.

Despite Meath County Council’s protestations that releasing such data would breach GDPR, the Information Commissioner has ruled that the information be released.

The Information Commissioner’s decision comes just as Kerry County Council commenced its own three-month public consultation process on a new strategic plan which will govern planning and development in the county over the next six years.

Kerry County Council has also confirmed that it does not keep digital records of meetings with councillors, only minutes.

The Meath County Council data includes audio recordings and video of meetings dealing specifically with the Meath County Development Plan.

Following a decision by the Information Commissioner that all verbal and digital recordings of debate on county development plans must be preserved, Cllr McGinty now wants the Minister to instruct all Local Authorities to implement the decision.

“The Minister should now not only welcome this decision but instruct all county councils to ensure that no records of the debates are destroyed.

“Transparency in planning matters, decision-making, and open government - both local and national – is important,” Cllr McGinty told The Kerryman.

Cllr McGinty said councillors in Meath made decisions on the county development plan looking at maps that were put up on screen, much of which is not evident from the minutes.

She claimed the minutes are light on detail, debate, and important decision-making ideas.

“I wrote to the ministers saying that they may have overlooked something when they did the Zoom legislation. These records should be kept and archived for transparency. This affects every county council,” she said.

“It’s really important that what goes on at council meetings is kept and access is made available to the public,” she said.

“I think if councillors, and council officials, knew that the public were watching them we would have more transparency.

“If meetings were archived, it would also be easier and more accurate to revert to see who said what and when. Zoom meetings have changed everything about how council business is done and delivered to the public.

“The Labour Party is set to bring this matter before parliament,” she said.

In its decision, the Information Commissioner said in circumstances where meetings are held publicly, no individuals who attended could have had any expectation that the fact that they attended the meetings would be treated by the council as confidential.

Moreover, it stated data protection laws already allow for release of similar information under Freedom of Information (FOI).