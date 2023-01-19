Tralee basketball legend Pa Carey on his love of the game – ‘seeing the kids excel is my satisfaction’

In 1969 when Austin Stacks won the County Basketball Championship a team photo was taken in Tralee Town Park to commemorate the win. The mascot on that occasion was Pa Carey.

It’s moments like this that would establish Pa’s devotion to the game of basketball in Tralee - a devotion that hasn’t let up in over a half-century.

Pa is the current chairman and non-stop volunteer with St Brendan’s Basketball Club. His passion for the game stems from the wider Carey Clan. Pa’s brother, Gerald ‘Gatt’, is a past player and top-level coach, while nephew Fergal O’Sullivan is integral to the success of St Brendans and Tralee Warriors.

Pa’s attentiveness to the game could be described as low-key but hugely impactful: coaching and watching kids grow to love the game is his skill and prize.

“I first started going to games in the CYMS when I was three-years of age. That was 55-years ago. I’ve been involved ever since,” he said.

Pa played with Tralee Celtic and Tigers back in the day before moving up to coach juvenile teams. The St Brendan’s Basketball Club was formed in 1994 and remains a growing success story ever since.

“I remember we [St Brendan’s] started in the old Moyderwell School hall when it was tarmac. I recall asking the principal if we could run a cable from the school into the hall,” he said.

"That’s how we were able to light the hall. We’ve come a long way since. We started a lot of fundraising, and the new hall was officially opened in 2010. The school were a great help to us at the time, and still is.”

Divisional success soon followed on the national stage for St Brendans. From U6s right up to senior men’s and women’s teams, the club today boasts a membership of over 400.

When Brendan’s won the Intermediate National Cup in 2016 it proved another turning point in the story of Tralee basketball. After that game, Pa and Kieran Donaghy approached then IBBA CEO Bernard O’Byrne and pitched the idea of Super League basketball returning to the town.

St Brendans and Tralee Magic [formally Imperials] came together and created the nucleus of Tralee Warriors. It wasn’t without its obstacles. Terry O’Brien became chairperson, and his role started out with a prolonged mediation process.

“I had a back operation around that time and the first meeting was held in my house while I was in bed recovering,” said Pa.

“It took 18 meetings between both clubs to finally get an agreement. Gerard [O’Sullivan] and I represented Brendans, with Jimmy Diggins and John Dowling from Imperials. We had hard talks that sometimes went downhill. An agreement was eventually drawn up by Eamon McCarthy that went before both club committees.”

Any talk of Pa’s role in keeping the flame of basketball burning in Tralee is instantly met with a flood of other names. No single volunteer is more important than the next at St Brendan’s Basketball Club. Pa underlines the club’s mantra.

“No child is ever turned away from our club. That’s our motto. The club also run sessions for children with special needs – anyone that wants to play basketball with us, plays it,” he stressed.

“Our numbers have spiralled in recent years. Proof of this is in the fact we have the hall on weekdays from 5pm until 10pm, and all Saturday and Sunday. That’s thanks to the great relationship we have with Moyderwell School,” he said.

Pa’s phone rings on average 20 to 30 times a day with queries about training and games. To others this might seem like a chore. But to Pa, it’s a sign that the game is in rude health in Tralee.

“The game is in great shape. Brendan’s has an excellent committee; the meetings are always productive. The kids enjoy it and seeing this gives me most satisfaction,” he said.

"The Super League gives them something to look forward to. I think for the health of the game going forward, a division one national league side - linking the U20 and Super League - should be formed. It’s a big step up for some players and it would help their transition,” Pa added.

Lastly, Pa is showing no signs of letting up on his dedication to basketball in Tralee. It’s personal to him. If girls and boys want to play basketball, volunteers like Pa are there to encourage them.

“Basketball is a community. Whenever I go to Super League games, I meet former players from the 1980s, that’s nice. The CYMS used to be hopping in my early years,” he recalls.

"There were great players in the town that time. I can still see them gracing the old spring floor of the CY. The first international game I went to see was actually in the CY, between Wales and Ireland,” he said.

Pa concludes: “On a personal level, watching kids enjoy the game is what does it for me. Our club hosts tournaments that are named after club greats, that’s the legacy we want; that and seeing the next generation of players coming through.”