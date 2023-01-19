Kerry

Tralee basketball legend Pa Carey on his love of the game – ‘seeing the kids excel is my satisfaction’

Tralee’s Pa Carey has devoted more than a half-century to the game of basketball. Coaching kids and bringing the next generation of players through is what keeps him rooted to the game he loves.

Pa Carey. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Pa Carey. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

In 1969 when Austin Stacks won the County Basketball Championship a team photo was taken in Tralee Town Park to commemorate the win. The mascot on that occasion was Pa Carey.

It’s moments like this that would establish Pa’s devotion to the game of basketball in Tralee - a devotion that hasn’t let up in over a half-century.

