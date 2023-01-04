Tralee bakery and coffee shop closes its doors after 28 years – ‘Tralee and its people have been good to us’

The recent closure of Brudair’s Bakery and Coffee Shop in Abbeycourt after 28-years in business has dealt a major blow to the retail atmosphere and social fabric of Tralee.

Originally based in Dromcolliher in County Limerick, Brudairs closed prior to Christmas leaving customers saddened as it was a hugely popular part of daily life in Abbeycourt.

Brudairs – the Irish for Broderick - was one of the first businesses to occupy a retail unit at Abbeycourt in December 1994. Sadly, due to a combination of high costs and the passing of time, the decision to close is a bitter-sweet one for Frank and Marie Broderick.

“It’s bitter-sweet for us to close. It was a very difficult decision but one we had to make for numerous different reasons. We’re very happy to have traded in Tralee for so long and to meet so many great people and staff. It was a good town to trade in and a good town to us,” Frank told The Kerryman.

Frank recalls those early days in Abbeycourt when a butcher, greengrocer and baker were the first businesses. The retail offering has since grown exponentially but regardless of how business changes in the future, Frank feels it will always be important to trade as ‘part of a street’.

“They were our neighbours and our friends, who always supported us. We are very taken aback by the support and well-wishes. We were so surprised with the amount of people who said they were going to miss us,” said Frank.

“So much has changed since 1994. I think a lot more people walked to town to do their shopping in those days. People liked to pop in, buy their bread, and have a cup of coffee. Even the other shop keepers along the street used to come in; it was a meeting place for a lot of people. The bakery made it a very sociable street,” he added.

At its height, Brudair’s Bakery hired 10 staff, but this dwindled over the years reflecting the challenging and changing times for high-street cafes. Frank explains how the bakery had the same difficulties as any business in an Irish town.

He talks candidly about the economic pressures in recent years and insists his landlord was always sympathetic and agreeable during this time

“Our expenses were just going up and turnover was static in some situations. COVID changed things as well,” Frank said.

“Times change and you must change with this. We had a great relationship with the staff and the customers, many of whom were our daily customers. It’s not easy saying goodbye to them. We also put a lot of work into the business minding it and growing it,” said Frank.

Lastly, time equally has its say for people who devote a lifetime to business. Brudair’s Bakery grew to establish six shops. This is since been reduced to three: Charleville, Mallow and the Wilton Shopping Centre.

“We’re not getting any younger, and we’re not in our 30s anymore,” Frank joked.

“You need a lot of energy to run a business, especially when we’ve had six outlets. This has been a gradual decision to work our way out,” he said.

"We were very happy to be in Tralee and have such great staff. We’re looking at this as a celebration of our working time in Tralee; we couldn’t ask for more in that regard. It was our pleasure,” he said.