Tralee bakery and coffee shop closes its doors after 28 years – ‘Tralee and its people have been good to us’

In late December the popular Brudair’s Bakery and Coffee Shop in Abbeycourt, Tralee, closed its doors. The closure has been met with sadness by its many loyal customers given its popularity during nearly three decades in business. 

Frank and Marie Broderick outside the family business, which is based in Dromcolliher, County Limerick. Expand

Stephen Fernane

The recent closure of Brudair’s Bakery and Coffee Shop in Abbeycourt after 28-years in business has dealt a major blow to the retail atmosphere and social fabric of Tralee.

Originally based in Dromcolliher in County Limerick, Brudairs closed prior to Christmas leaving customers saddened as it was a hugely popular part of daily life in Abbeycourt.

