Tragedy in Lixnaw after suspected murder suicide

On Tuesday, September 7 the quiet community of Ballyrehan in Lixnaw was left devastated following the death of the O’Sullivan family in utterly tragic circumstances.

In a suspected murder suicide, Mossie took the life of his partner Eileen and their son Jamie in their home before turning the gun on himself in a nearby field. The incident dominated the national headlines for days.

To see this rural corner of Lixnaw cordoned off for days by gardaí came as a blow to locals, but nothing compared with the loss of their neighbours and friends. A friend of the O’Sullivan family, Brendan O’Mahony, discovered the bodies of Eileen and Jamie in their home that evening.

“When I went into the house, I found them, both were in their beds…it’s a terrible thing for any neighbour to have to witness,” Mr O’Mahony told The Kerryman.

“The family were the soundest crowd you could meet; we can’t believe this is after happening,” he added.

As the townland of Ballyrehan is located between the villages of Lixnaw and Kilflynn, it meant that two communities were at the heart of the tragedy. Eileen was a regular out walking with her dog, Henry, while Mossie kept sheep and bees, selling honey on the side to neighbours and friends.

Jamie was set to graduate from the Munster Technological University (MTU) in 2022 where he was studying welding as part of his job with Liebherr in Killarney. Jamie also played his under-age hurling for Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club.

All of this meant the tributes to the family came from two communities who were very much grieving after what happened.

Jerome O’Sullivan from the Crotta club was one of the first to pay tribute to Jamie.

“He played for us up as far as U15s, and I couldn’t say enough about him. He was a gentleman to his fingertips and we’re all so devastated at what has happened,” he told The Kerryman.

“Crotta were in the doldrums at the time and Jamie was part of a group of players that started us back on track at that time. For the four years he was with us we couldn’t say enough about him,” Jerome said.

Mossie’s remains were buried in Kiltomey Cemetery in a private cemetery, while Eileen and Jamie were buried at nearby Kilfeighney Cemetery.

Speaking at the funeral Mass for Eileen and Jamie, Lixnaw Parish Priest Fr Anthony O’Sullivan said words are sometimes not enough to express the sorrow felt by all who knew the family, adding that people had gathered to support the families in their time of mourning for Jamie, Eileen, and Mossie. Fr O’Sullivan also described them as a ‘kind and gentle’ family who went about their lives with dignity.

“Words seem inadequate to comprehend this tragic loss of life,” Fr O’Sullivan told mourners at St Michael’s Church in Lixnaw.

“We come here today to pay our respects for Eileen and Jamie, and to pray for you, their loved ones, to give you strength and every help…May the Lord be with you in your grief, and may he bring Eileen, and Jamie, and Mossie safely home.”

Following the Mass for Jamie and Eileen, a line of cars slowly made its way from St Michael’s Church through the quiet and leafy roads around Kilfeighney, passing the family home a final time.

Neighbours, friends, and members of the Kilfeighney Graveyard Committee - of which the O’Sullivan family were active members - gathered at the cemetery to pay their final respects to a much loved and respected family.