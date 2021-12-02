Traffic mayhem at Gap but “challenging to find funding”

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Michael Cahill, has called on Kerry County Council to meet with residents and businesses at the Gap of Dunloe to resolve parking issues at the busy tourist site.

Insufficient parking at one of Kerry busiest tourist spots is causing “traffic mayhem” but lack of funding will make it difficult to resolve the ongoing situation at the Gap of Dunloe, a meeting had heard.

Cllr Michael Cahill called on Kerry County Council to meet with local businesses and residents with a “view to alleviating ongoing traffic chaos in the area, caused by insufficient parking spaces being available for visitors, which is not alone difficult to live with on a daily basis, but is also a major health and safety issue for everyone involved”.

He said that In July and August of 2021, while no overseas visitors were in Ireland, traffic mayhem occurred on a daily basis on the roads leading to the Gap of Dunloe due to the lack of parking spaces.

“The 70 car parking spaces that are available there, are totally inadequate for the numbers of visitors to the Gap, even in a year when foreign travel was restricted. It is predicted that 2022 will bring much increased numbers and on a Health and Safety basis alone, the Gap of Dunloe is not prepared,” the Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District said.

He added that the local business people are “more than willing” to help the council source land that might be suitable to the traffic problems in the prime tourist attraction.

While Kerry County Council said they would engage with residents and local businesses in the

Gap of Dunloe regarding car parking they said it is “challenging” at present to secure grant funding for car parking,

"The Department of Rural and Community Development has generally outlined that car park projects may be supported by rural grant schemes but are of a lower priority,” the response stated.

Meanwhile, council management have also stated they are currently examining the 144 observations, views and suggestions that were received at the beginning of this year relating to the non-statutory public consultation in connection with the Gap of Dunloe. It is intended to present an initial report to the meeting of the Members of the Municipal District of Kenmare in early 2022 summarising the observations, views and suggestions received and seeking the further opinions of the Members regarding any potential approaches that may be needed from the perspective of tourism, particularly regarding road usage and transportation and also in terms of marketing and tourist information.