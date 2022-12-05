Town of Killarney says thank you to the late Yvonne Quill by dedicating Christmas Tree of Light to ‘a real star’

Crowd applause after the lights on the Tree of Light at the St Marys Cathedral were switched on on Thursday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Friends and family of the late Yvonne Quill joined together for the official switching on of the Tree of Light in Killarney which is dedicated to the Killarney woman this year. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The late Yvonne Quill will be remembered this Christmas in Killarney with the feature star at the top of the magnificent Tree of Light dedicated to the woman who did so much for her beloved town.

Mayor of Killarney and Chairman of the Christmas in Killarney festival, Niall Kelleher, said it was fitting that such a tribute be made to the Killarney woman.

“Dedicating the feature star at the top of this magnificent Tree of Light to Yvonne Quill is a most appropriate way of saying thank you to a wonderful woman; a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a friend, an astute businesswoman, a proud Killarney woman. Like this star tonight, Yvonne lit up Killarney through her boundless energy and her great sense of enthusiasm when rising to any challenge. She was a wonderful ambassador for Killarney who worked with such dedication and with a real sense of purpose and, crucially, she encouraged those around her to do likewise," he said at the switching on ceremony last week.

He said she was an ‘inspirational’ woman who led the Tidy Towns efforts in Killarney and ensured the town maintained its high standards.

“She was the inspirational and charismatic leader of our tidy towns committee, the glue that held it all together, a determined, no nonsense woman that just got on with the job that needed to be done. And she got it done. She always got it done. When Yvonne became chairperson of the Looking Good committee and the tidy towns group, Killarney sat up and took notice. She insisted that it did,” he said.

“Pride of place came to the fore, volunteers took to the streets, groups of residents rolled up their sleeves and improvements all over the town became very visible. Killarney was on the march. That powerful march landed at the door of The Helix in Dublin on Monday, September 5 2011 and Yvonne stepped up to accept the Holy Grail, the coveted overall award in the national tidy towns competition. It was an incredible turnaround for a town once described as being best looked at through a rear-view mirror.”

He said that it was 'dark day for Killarney’ when Yvonne Quill passed away on September 30 last.

"A bright light went out that day but this Christmas, Yvonne’s star will shine brightly again as she looks down over the town she loved and the town that loved her. Every time you pass this star between now and the start of 2023, please remember Yvonne and remember the her wonderful contribution to this town. Yvonne Quill was and always will be a real star in Killarney.

Cllr Niall Kelleher was joined by members of the Yvonne's family and the Tidy Towns committee for the ceremony last week.