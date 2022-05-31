The scene of a car crash on the Loobridge to Kilgarvan road this morning.

Tourists travelling in South Kerry had a narrow escape on Tuesday morning when their bus and a crane were involved in a serious road collision on the main Loobridge-to-Kilgarvan road (R569).

The incident, which happened just after 11am, is believed to have occurred after a crane hit the front of a bus carrying 29 tourists. It’s understood the driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Up to seven ambulances attended the scene, and approximately eight tourists were treated on the roadside for cuts, bruises and shock.

The air ambulance landed in a nearby field, and a number of fire crews from Kenmare, Killarney, and Macroom rushed to the scene.

A witness, who came around the bend just minutes after the collision, said that he saw several vehicles, including a crane. He said that a large group of tourists were on board the bus when the accident occurred.

The road was closed for the day and remained closed at the time of going to print.

Gardaí are continuing investigations into the accident.