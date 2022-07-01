Tourism is Kerry’s lifeline – so let’s not mess this up

I spoke to a friend who works in the tourism industry last week, and she shared stories of the high costs some visitors have faced – car rental, chief among them. One visitor received an €800 rental quote; she couldn’t afford it so she got a taxi to where she was staying and opted not to travel around the Ring of Kerry as she’d intended.

The cost of holidaying in Ireland makes for grave headlines these days, with a recent review by Lonely Planet summing things up. Lonely Planet is often referred to as the travel bible – I know I have followed its recommendations when I travelled around South America, Australia, Asia and India – so it is safe to assume that other tourists do too, and its take on Ireland doesn’t make for pretty reading.

Our capital has come under the most fire, but we ignore this at our peril in Kerry. Bad press for Irish tourism affects every corner of the country, so the county that depends most on tourism needs to be vigilant.

That a visitor here could not see the Ring of Kerry means businesses along the entire Ring missed the chance to do business with her. The visitor missed out on one of the best parts of the county.

Those in the tourism industry in Kerry hate to see such headlines about costs, and rightly so; they promote Kerry. But these stories exist and are true.

More than once this year, I have heard people say that things are quieter, particularly in locations outside Killarney. But tourism in Kerry is not confined to Killarney; it is a key industry in all locations from Tarbert to Valentia Island, and these stories of rising costs won't help any of them.

More than 15,000 people worked in the tourism industry in Kerry pre-COVID, the most-recent figures available. That is a lot of jobs, and more than that visit Kerry annually; that is a lot of visitors.

But if Ireland and, in turn, Kerry get a bad reputation for high costs, soon it may not be such a popular destination.

Of course, many of these increased costs are there for a reason; car rentals are costly because there is not enough of a rental fleet to meet increased demand; accommodation costs have risen because accommodation providers are themselves facing rising costs, electricity and heating chief among them. Lack of capacity in this sector, too, is compounding matters.

In Kerry, many hotels are now home to Ukrainian refugees, as is the right thing to do on our country’s part, but it must be balanced to ensure that we can also provide for the tourism trade we rely so much on.

In recent weeks, Fáilte Ireland published its new plans for Killarney. The focus once again on Killarney’s tourism trade could be criticised when far more than Killarney depend on the industry, but that is a debate for another day. To be fair, the town does play and always has played a central role in Kerry’s overall tourism package, and ensuring it continues to do so is important.

It’s great to have a plan, but it’s futile if rising costs turn tourists away from Kerry and Ireland.

Of course, people are giving out about the media for highlighting stories about spiralling costs, as if by not mentioning them the stories will go away. They won’t unless we acknowledge this is happening.

Solutions will have to be found to look after our tourism industry. I am not sure what they are, but measures to try and reduce costs must be put in place to ensure that Kerry continues to attract visitors to its shores.

One of the key aims of the new plan for Killarney is to increase occupancy in the shoulder season; this could be key to tourism woes everywhere, to encourage people to visit all year around. The alternative will surely equal jobs losses, and nobody wants to see that.

The sector has already been badly hit by COVID in recent years but, thankfully, the virus is now being managed, and there is a huge surge in people travelling again. We need to make sure that the people feeding into that surge put Ireland and Kerry on their travel agenda.

So, let’s ensure that we continue to attract visitors to Kerry and do all we can to showcase this corner of Ireland and provide a great experience for all who visit.