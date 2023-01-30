Tourism at a ‘critical juncture’ as Kerry hoteliers call for VAT rate to be retained

Kerry Hoteliers are appealing to the Government to retain the 9% VAT rate amid claims that the tourism industry is at a ‘critical juncture’.

With the tourism season set to kick off next month Kerry Hoteliers have said they are worried about the season head given concerns about ‘overseas markets’.

“Ireland’s key overseas tourism markets are expected to experience significant slowdowns over the next 12 months. A particular cause for concern is the UK, which is facing a bleak economic outlook with inflation hitting a four-decade high and the country heading into a prolonged recession. This is very worrying for tourism businesses given the UK has traditionally been our largest source market for overseas visitors,” a report from the IHF on Kerry Tourism states.

"The outlook for the rest of Europe is also very concerning as is the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine. From a tourism perspective, the rising cost of living – both at home and internationally – means we are facing a potential tipping point with consumer confidence reaching decade lows across key overseas markets,” it added.

With these concerns at the forefront of tourism businesses, hoteliers have appealed for the 9% VAT rate not to be increased. They say such an increase would effect Ireland’s competitiveness in the market.

The tourism VAT rate, which is due to expire at the end February, is currently under review by the cabinet. In light of the growing economic challenges facing the sector, local hoteliers are urging the Government to retain the existing 9% rate to safeguard tourism livelihoods and secure the long-term, sustainable development of Irish tourism. Minister Catherine Martin has said she will seek an extension but she has cautioned that it is complicated.

Prior to the pandemic, the tourism industry in Kerry supported over 270,000 livelihoods nationally, including some 16,000 jobs throughout Kerry, generating €592m in tourism revenues annually for the local economy.

However, the IHF says that overseas tourism was down 27% in 2022 compared to 2019. The interim years were affected by the Covid pandemic. The IHF says there has been a lost of €5bn in revenue, across Irish hotels, including Kerry.

"With a full recovery in tourism now likely to be delayed until 2026, an increase in the VAT rate to 13.5% is the last thing that should be contemplated given its inflationary impact and the damage it would cause to Ireland’s tourism competitiveness. This would result in Irish consumers and overseas visitors having to pay the third highest tourism VAT rate in all of Europe,” said President of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Bernadette Randles.

In a survey by the IHF on the VAT Rate of the 27 EU countries, the VAT rate on accommodation is 9% or lower in 16 countries.

"In these countries it is settled policy to support tourism with a lower VAT rate as its contribution to tourism jobs, businesses and the wider economy pays its way many times over. The looming increase in VAT means that Irish consumers and overseas visitors would be paying Europe’s third highest tourism VAT rate, putting us at an enormous competitive disadvantage as we seek to recover tourism levels and restore employment.”