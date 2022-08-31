‘Total joy’ as mother and baby dolphin saved in Sneem

A huge volunteer effort in Sneem helped ensure the safety of a mother and baby common dolphin this week. Left to right: Noel Donnelly (Sunfish Explorer), Paddy Casey (Sneem), Lucy Hunt (Sea Synergy), Natasha Howard, Vincent Hyland (Wild Derrynane), Anna Kellegher, Christina Winkler and Mackenzie Bodyfelt.

A common mother and baby dolphin have been rescued near Sneem and returned to the open sea.

A mother and baby dolphin have been returned safely to the sea off the cost of Sneem village thanks to a major rescue effort this week to return to the animals to the water before they died.

A team of local volunteers including Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane and Lucy Hunt and her team from Sea Synergy in Waterville along with locals Noel Donnelly and Paddy Casey yesterday managed at last to return the Dolphins to their rightful home.

Despite several attempts in recent days to return the common dolphin to the open sea it had not been possible but yesterday amid fears for the safety of the animals a large group of volunteers finally managed to return the dolphins to their rightful home.

"We made numerous attempts to get them out but yesterday was a final attempt. We initially tried to chaperone them out through the main channel but they turned around so it didn’t work but eventually Noel managed to bring them to shallow mud and he and others lifted the mother and baby onto Paddy’s boat and took them out to sea,” explained Vincent Hyland.

“We let the baby go first and then the mother and she disappeared diving right down and then leaping up. The last they were seen were heading off into the sunset. There was total joy.”

The common dolphin mother and baby had become stranded at Garnish Sound near the Oysterbed Pier in Sneem almost two weeks ago. Noel Donnelly of Sunfish Explorer tours first spotted them and he and other local volunteers had kept a watchful eye on the pair. It had been hoped that they would make their way out to the sea with the tide but this did not happen.

"They came into an enclosed area chasing fish and when the tide went out they got stuck .. Dolphins are so used to being in the open sea that if there is a rock they won’t go over it so they didn’t leave,” explained Vincent.

"We had to get them out yesterday as they would have died as they would have starved.”

But all is well that ends well and thanks to a huge volunteer mother and baby are back in the open sea.