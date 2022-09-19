Tom Crean Unsung Hero Cycle to set off from Tralee’s Ballyseedy Garden Centre on Sunday

Christabelle Quirke, the Branch Secretary of Down Syndrome Kerry pictured with members and Elizabeth Fearns, the PR and Events Manager of Ballyseedy Garden Centre, at the launch of the upcoming Tom Crean Unsung Hero Cycle which will take to the road on September 24 from the Ballyseedy Home & Garden Centre.

Ballyseedy Garden Centre in Tralee will be buzzing with activity this coming Sunday, September 24 as the fourth annual outing of the Tom Crean Unsung Hero Cycle gets underway from the centre.

As you read this, the Kerry Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) are busy crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s on what, if previous years are anything to go by, should be a hugely successful fundraising event.

In the absence of any direct Government funding for speech therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and many more services this annual charity cycle will once again raise vital funds for the children and adults who live in all parts of Kerry and into the borders of Cork and Limerick who need to avail of the charity’s services.

The cycle was established back in 2018 and is named after the legendary polar explorer and Kerry native, Tom Crean, who's family are still directly involved in the work being done by the DSI Kerry Branch; in addition to this, the memory of the late Emily Keohane, someone who was a much loved and much cherished member of the DSI Kerry family, and who passed away back in 2017.

On Sunday, cyclists register and leave from Ballyseedy Home and Garden Centre from 8am to 10am with the charity cycle offering three route options for participants.

Route A (75km) sees cyclists depart Tralee and travel through Aunascaul and Inch before returning to Tralee. Route B (112km) will see participants travel the same route but with an additional journey through Dingle returning via the Conor Pass. Route C (150KM) continues through Dingle and around Slea Head before travelling back to Ballyseedy Home and Garden Centre via the Conor Pass.

Cyclists will be automatically entered into a draw upon registering for a prize pot of €1,000 if over 1,000 cyclists participate in the event and into our general raffle. Participants can register online for the cycle as well as on the morning of the 24th between 8am and 10am.

Registration for the cycle costs €35 and all donations to Down Syndrome Kerry branch are much appreciated.

At Ballyseedy Home and Garden Centre, both cyclists and supporters will be able to enjoy a day of family fun with light refreshments, music and entertainment. A general raffle will be held, with prizes including a €1,000 voucher for Adare Manor, a €500.00 heating oil voucher and a €300 Tesco voucher.

“We are very much looking forward to the fourth edition of the Tom Crean Unsung Hero cycle and we hope as many people as possible can come along to partake and to cheer cyclists along as we honour all our unsung hero, cyclists and supporters alike who raise such vital funds for our children and adults.

It’s a very special day as we also remember DSI Kerry member Emily Keohane who is sadly no longer with us. The funds raised on the day will help to ensure DSI Kerry continues to provide essential services for our members," said Enda O’Brien of DSI Kerry and grandson of Tom Crea, who was speaking ahead of the cycle at the weekend.

Registration for the charity cycle can be completed online at: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/UnsungHeroCycle