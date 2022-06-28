Todd O’Donoghue Walk to turn pink for Mary Gardiner this coming Saturday

The Todd O'Donoghue Walk will raise money for Mary Gardiner, who is completing her '100km in 30 Days' for Breast Cancer Ireland.

The annual Todd O’Donoghue Walk is turning pink this year in support of Mary Gardiner, who is currently battling with breast cancer.

The walk is on this Saturday, (July 2) and participants are asked to meet at Blennerville Windmill for registration (register at the 2Beans In A Box van).

The walk will be between 10am and 4pm. Walkers can complete the walk at any time throughout the day.

“This year we will donate any funds we raise to Mary Gardiner’s ‘100km in June’ event,” said event organiser, Andrea O’Donoghue.

“Mary was a great friend of dad’s, so we are hoping we can raise a few Euro to help out her cause this year.”

To date, the Todd O’Donoghue Walk has raised up to €65,000 for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Saturday’s walk will take in the usual route between Blennerville Windmill and Lohercannon, including along the bank by the canal.

At around 5pm food will be served by Tom Quane at Skelper Quane’s Bar where a DJ will belt out a few tunes to end the night.

There will also be a chance for people to donate money to the event in Quane’s Bar where some spot prizes will be given away.

“It would be great to see as many as possible turn out on the day. But you can also walk in your own time as we have an online donation page also,” said Andrea.

“This is a walk we’re very proud of and it’s all the more special this year given its link with Mary Gardiner.”