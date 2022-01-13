Today we cry for Ashling but will it change anything?

A person leaves flowers near the scene in Tullamore where Ashling lost her life following an attack while out running on Wednesday, January 12. Photo by Brian Lawless.

I went for a walk last week down a well-known walkway in Tralee: the River Walk. It was dark and late, and the lack of lighting there led me to rethink my decision; I don’t feel it's the safest place to be at that time.

I'd changed my mind, but the fact that I had to do so made me wonder why I had to do so. Why did I feel I couldn't use an amenity in Tralee specially designed for the purpose I had in mind?

Ashling Murphy is unlikely to have felt such concerns when she went out for a run in broad daylight along a popular route in Tullamore, County Offaly. This is something many of us do every day to unwind. I run on walkways all around Tralee, including the Canal. I walk in the town. I am sure Ashling often did likewise in her home county.

But her run ended with a brutal, fatal attack; killed while undertaking an activity so many of us do routinely. Now Ashling’s family and friends and pupils are left to process the incomprehensible.

The death of the 23-year old primary-school teacher has sent shockwaves not only across Tullamore but the country, and there's one thing on everyone’s mind: we could have been Ashling. We could have gone for a run and been randomly attacked.

The safety of men is also under threat from random violence, but because this was an attack on a 22-year-old female, what happened to Ashling will be especially terrifying to women across the country.

"A young woman can’t even go for a run along a canal pathway at four o’clock in the middle of the day only to be attacked", tweeted Minister Josepha Madigan. “Sincere sympathies to her family. We need to urgently address why we live in a country where this can happen.”

She is right: how can we live in a country where this can happen? How can it not be safe for a woman, or even a man, to go for a run at 4pm? Why is it that women have to look over their shoulder as they walk or run.

What is especially shocking is that Ashling’s murder occurred in broad daylight; the usual concerns around darkness and unlit paths were not at play.

But it’s never the dark we've been afraid of, it's violence. No victims ask to be attacked, but they are attacked, and it just so happens that, in Ashling's case, this time it took place in daylight, in a popular walking spot.

We will search for answers for what happened. We will ask the question again as to why women are not safe in even the safest environments, the same question we ask whenever something like this happens, but what we need now is meaningful action on violence against women. There must be zero tolerance.

Should our disgust at Aishling’s death lead to heavier policing of walkways, tougher sentencing for perpetrators of attacks, more public lighting, more education to root out misogyny and male entitlement? Perhaps it should lead to all of these things, because our response must be swift and strong.

Social media has lit up with comments in the wake of Ashling death, generally with the same concerns, pleas to do something about such violence.

An EU survey found that 33 per cent of women have experienced physical or sexual violence from the age of 15; and that 26 per cent of victims of non-partner violence reported it to either the police or another organisation. Fifth-five per cent of women have suffered sexual harassment in some form, such as unwelcome hugging or kissing. The survey involved 28 member states of the EU (pre-Brexit) and 42,000 women.

In light of Ashling’s death, Women’s Aid has called for zero tolerance for violence on women. The focus, it said, should not be on what women should do to avoid harm.

Why should I avoid the River Walk, as an example; this is an amenity built precisely for recreational activity but, instead, it has become a well-known drug run in the town. There have been calls for more garda patrols on this amenity, and such patrols would, certainly, act as detterents, as would improved lighting. Part of this walkway is in complete darkness.

The town park in Tralee is typically another safe place to go, but not so for one woman flashed by a male while she was out walking. There was uproar and talks of increased Garda patrols, but within days the public’s anger seemingly died down. Lighting and patrols are only aspects that contribute to safety for women – but changing attitudes and showing zero tolerance of violence will go further as that’s what's needed to take such actions.

There is anger and upset this week at the senseless tragedy of Ashling's death, but in the weeks that come this furore, too, is also likely to fade as other stories come to dominate headlines. No matter what happens, in the case of Ashling Murphy, the overall issue of violence against women won’t be solved. Women and men will still be out running and walking and at the back of their minds will be their safety.

Or we can at least try to change things. The public must maintain the campaign and not let this incident be forgotten, so that steps are taken to ensure that you and I can go for a run and safely walk the streets of our towns and cities – without fear.