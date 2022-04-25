Timber and concrete supplies hindering progress at North Kerry Greenways

Works at the North Kerry Greenways are being hampered by pressure on supply chains, particularly for timber and reinforced concrete products, Councillors have heard at a full meeting of Kerry County Council.

This was outlined by Chief Executive Moira Murrell in her April 2022 report, delivered at the meeting on Friday.

Ms Murrell said the Council is currently assessing the possibility of opening the Tralee-Fenit Greenway on a phased basis, but she assured that the local authority is working “very hard to push this as quickly as we can”.

“The Council is currently assessing the possible phased opening of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway, and Tralee MD members will be updated in relation to same,” her report outlined. “Separately, in relation to the Listowel Greenway, the Capital Greenway team are assessing the works, and Listowel MD members will be updated in relation to that project.

“We all want them to be in place for the summer period, so we’re pushing to see how that can be achieved,” Ms Murrell added on Friday. “Once we’re in a position, we’ll talk to the relevant MDs and arrange to brief the members of the Tralee and Listowel MDs.”

The Chief Executive report also outlined that Notices to Treat to landowners on the South Kerry Greenway before the end of the month.

“This is a statutory requirement following the approval of the CPO [Compulsory Purchase Order] by An Bord Pleanála, and will allow for the commencement of the land-acquisition process,” Mr Murrell said.