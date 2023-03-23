Tim Moore memorial quiz returns next Wednesday after two year absence

The memory of the late Tim Moore, now 21 years on from his passing back in 2002, still lives on in his beloved Killarney community through a quiz held every year in his name.

The quiz had been a mainstay on the annual social calendar up to 2020 but COVID put paid to those plans and it has been on an enforced hiatus for the past two years.

Thankfully though, the long wait ends next Wednesday March 29 with the quiz making its return to the Gleneagle Hotel at 7:30pm; and as if this wasn’t enough, all funds raised from the event will be going to the Irish Pilgrimage Trust who work ton sending Kerry children and young adults with special needs to Lourdes.

Tim himself was a dedicated and tireless campaigner for the Irish Pilgrimage Trust so through this quiz, his legacy lives on.

Kieran Coffey, the retired principal of Fossa National School, is one of those who spearhead the Kerry pilgrimage to Lourdes and he has appealed to the public to support the very important fundraiser which helps offset some of the costs involved.

“We are delighted to be in a position to continue Tim’s great work and to dedicate the quiz to him. The event is always so well supported by the people of the greater Killarney area and we greatly appreciate that generosity,” said Kieran.

The entry fee for tables of four is €40 and it is €20 for teams of four schoolchildren with great prizes up for grabs on the night.