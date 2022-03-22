TikTok contacts Kenmare principal on his concerns

The principal of a Kenmare secondary school has said he’s “a happier person today” after a TikTok representative contacted him over concerns he has relating to the social-media platform.

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine’s Dermot Healy has called for an avenue by which schools can get the video-sharing platform to remove material that may be upsetting to school-community members, be they students, parents, or members of staff – an avenue he said he feels “to be sadly lacking”.

Mr Healy is of the view that almost all principals have had to contact social-media sites at one time or another to remove such material. In TikTok’s case, he said he found it “almost impossible to contact them”. He also called for social-media platforms to verify that the persons using the platforms are who they say they are.

Mr Healy said that he is not against TikTok or other social-media platforms – “quite the opposite” – and accepts they are part and parcel of modern life, but he says these platforms need to work with school communities. He also said he warmly welcomes TikTok’s contact with him today.

“I’m not against TikTok or social media, but we need an avenue to get things off these media platforms if they’re upsetting for students, parents, or teachers, and I’ve found that to be sadly lacking,” he told The Kerryman. “Believe it or not, since then, TikTok has since contacted me to say there is a contact for educational establishments, and if there were any such issues in the future that they’d deal with it straight away.

“We all have to work together. I’m a parent to two teenagers, I’m a principal of a school, students and parents need to work together, and social-media platforms need to be prepared to take down stuff if it is inappropriate. I’m a happier person today that they have contacted me.”