Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy prepare for The Open with round of golf at Ballybunion

Just as they were getting to grips with the visit last Sunday of Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler and his playing partner and world number nine Same Burns, Ballybunion Golf Club has welcomed two of the biggest names of the sport, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, to its course today.

The pair – who boast 19 Majors between them – have just finished up playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor earlier this week and are now getting in some links golf practice at the famed North Kerry course in ahead of the start of the British Open at St Andrews next week.

Read More

Read More

It caps what is a very famous week for the course which received high praise from Scottie Scheffler on Sunday who said that the eleventh hole on the course was one of the greatest holes he’d ever seen.

Great to see @TigerWoods and @McIlroyRory in Ballybunion this morning. Tiger absolutely tearing it up and leaving Rory in his wake. @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/Q7qDSn50DR — Ballybunion (@Bally_bunion) July 7, 2022

��#VIDEO: Tiger Woods teeing off earlier today at Ballybunion GC in Ireland, playing alongside Rory McIlroy. (�� submitted to us by Callum Brady on IG who was there to watch) pic.twitter.com/h8digObuVc — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) July 7, 2022