Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy blown away by beauty of Kerry golf course – ‘They really loved it… they were awestruck by it’

Normally having the world's best golfer and current Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, pay a visit to your club would be the biggest story of the year, if not the biggest in a club’s history but when this is followed up, just days later, by a visit from the two greatest and biggest names in the sport – Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy – then everything else pales in comparison.

The superstar pairing – who enjoyed a wonderful few days playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare earlier this week – flew into Ballybunion by helicopter on Thursday in a bid to get in some all-important links golf practise in ahead of The Open in St Andrews next weekend.

Speaking earlier this week in in Adare, Woods confirmed he would stay in Ireland in his bid for a fourth Claret Jug and spoke fondly of his memories of his visits to Ireland, in particular his time spent right here in Kerry.

“I’ve always loved coming to Ireland. I’ve loved coming here since first time, I think it was in ’99 when me, Payne and Marco (Mark O’Meara) were over here and we were fishing down in Waterville here. We played Ballybunion. Payne made a hole-in-one. We’ve had some great times,” said Woods in Adare.

The pairing of McIlroy and Woods, who can boast of 19 Major titles between them, were said to be hugely impressed by the beauty of the North Kerry course with both players blown away by the course’s seventh hole which lies right on the coastline.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Friday, Brian O'Callaghan, the Head Professional at Ballybunion, spoke very highly of the duo after their visit here.

"You can't get two bigger names in the world than these two. They're the two biggest names in golf and the fact that they chose to come to us is just incredible,” he said.

"They loved it, they really loved it. They thought the course was just incredible and it [the course] is in great shape at the moment. They were awestruck by it. It [the course] is so good right now and we're very fortunate to have a world's top 20 golf course and the place is really just at its best at the moment because you're in the season where the grass and the colours are all at their very best,” Brian continued.

"They loved the whole course. Particularly when they got out onto the seventh tee and you're right out on the water and you hit the coastline, they both just went 'wow'. Rory took one look up the seventh and he just said 'oh god, this is nice'. They really enjoyed it and they played great too of course,” he added.

As much as they enjoyed the course, Brian said that it was the privacy on the course that the pair really seemed to enjoy.

"We gave them their own privacy. There was nobody out on the course with them which just gold for them because they rarely get that and we just left them have a day like normal people and they had a lovely day and they acknowledged how lovely it was for them to be out their by themselves."

"They were able to just speak among themselves and have nobody ear wigging them. They had a lot of fun out there and they were telling a couple of jokes and they just had a good time," he said.

The visit was Tiger’s second time playing the course while it was McIlroy’s first time but Rory will no doubt be hoping that history repeats itself in a week's time with what happened the last time that Tiger got a round in at the course.

"It's a good omen because the last time Tiger was here, Mark O'Meara - who played with him here - he went on to win the Open at Birkdale. We have, I think, something like five people who have practised here and who have gone on and won the Open so hopefully that'll be Rory now next week,” said Brian, who added that Rory, as a person, could not have been nicer.

"He really is the nicest young man. He is a lovely lad. He's so mannerly and he's a quality young man, I must say,” Brian finished.