Tickets sell out as Ballymacandy Ambush play takes to Mid Kerry stage

‘Ballymacandy’ makes its debut at Muintir na Tíre Hall in Milltown on Thursday, and while more than 800 tickets were up for grabs across six performances, every one of them has been snapped up ahead of this week’s first performance.

Local historian and author Owen O’Shea’s best-selling book, ‘Ballymacandy: the Story of a Kerry Ambush’, provides the basis for the upcoming performances, and 25 local actors will tell the story of the Ballymacandy Ambush of 1921, in which five RIC and Black and Tans members were killed.

The Mike O’Halloran-directed play was written by Owen himself, and he has been left astounded by the level of interest in tickets.

‘The demand for tickets has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “We had to add a sixth performance to the five which were scheduled, and that show has been filled by those who were already on the waiting list for cancellations.

“Rehearsals have been going now for months and the cast, most of whom have never been on stage before, have put an enormous amount of work into the preparations. They have really embraced the story and have been moved to portray events based on the evidence we have about what actually happened.

“The demand for tickets shows the appetite for local history but also shows how vibrant and strong the local community is in Milltown,” he said.

RIC sergeant James Collery lived in Milltown and was killed in the ambush, leaving behind a wife and eight young children. The play portrays his story, as well as that of local IRA members Jack Flynn and Dan Mulvihill; and Cumann na mBan members.

“Writing the play was a challenge because these were real people and not fictional characters,” Owen said, “but thanks to the directing skills of Mike O’Halloran and the professionalism of such a great cast, I think we will do the story great justice.”