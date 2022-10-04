Three Kerry pubs shortlisted for Irish Pub Awards 2022

Three Kerry pubs have been shortlisted for the final of the Irish Pub Awards 2022. The pubs were selected as part of the South Western Region.

These include Murphy’s Bar, Brandon, in the Best Local Pub category; O’Sheas’s Bar & Beer Garden, Killorglin, was shortlisted in the Outstanding Customer Service category, while J.M. Reidy’s in Killarney is in the Best Outdoor Space categroy.

Judging for the Regional Winners of the 2022 Awards is now complete throughout seven regions around Ireland namely East, North East, South East, South West; Cork, Connaught and Dublin.

All 61 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further.

“The Irish Pub Awards is firmly established as the pre-eminent awards in our sector. The awards have helped raise the national profile of our fantastic pubs across the entire country,” said President of the VFI, Paul Moynihan.

Mr Moynihan said the Irish Pub Awards has enjoyed substantial growth since its inception in 2017.

“The awards showcase the best of the best and I’m delighted that so many great venues are getting the recognition they deserve. We all know our pubs are a unique part of Irish culture and remain the best place for locals and tourists alike to come together.”

Now in its fourth year, the Irish Pub Awards is jointly presented by Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) and is acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as the most credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.

All regional winners will also avail of comprehensive media coverage, including a profile piece in a special Awards Supplement in the Irish Independent on the day of the National Awards presentation on November 16.

