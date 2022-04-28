Three-day Kerry County Council meeting: ‘This was like watching energy and fatigue locked in a bitter fight to the death'

Admittedly, there are procedures to everything in life that require due diligence and assiduous preparation. But sitting through three days of deliberation on the minutiae of the County Development Plan is to bear witness to energy and fatigue locked in a bitter fight to the death.

At times, councillors and members of the Kerry County Council executive resembled a mock version of Britain’s Got Talent: some did their level best to get through to the next round, while others courted the dreaded buzzer that would have been their fate had one been available.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney chaired the meeting and was outstanding. This will go down in history as the first meeting to be adjourned for an hour before it even started.

Like the starter of the Aintree Grand National, Cllr Moloney deserves immense praise for getting 33 revved-up contestants to the line and all facing in the same direction.

Mayor Moloney commenced the meeting wearing a tie. He finished three days later – tie-less with shirt sleeves rolled up – like a frustrated TV detective exhaustively interrogating a wily suspect.

In the past, certain councillors made a mountain out of a molehill in trying to secure rights for the general public to view council meetings through live streaming. Hold that thought for now, please.

Had the wider public been privy to proceedings at County Buildings over the past three days it might have made the founding fathers of participatory democracy question whether or not they’d come up with the right strategy. Having said that, the world needs to know what happened here this week.

This meeting was a lethal cocktail of tediousness designed to floor you with a single, downed shot. Watching councillors eat bowls of cereal, speak out of turn while important policy was being debated, and declining to move on when it was obvious the whole world desperately wanted them to, was a test of endurance.

I accept debating legislation that shapes the county’s infrastructure and social policy for the next five years is no laughing matter. No one disputes this, nor indeed should anyone dismiss the massive work needed to bring this document to fruition. This is acknowledged, despite the sarcasm.

Some councillors were more direct and strategic in their objectives than others; that is, those who acted like disruptive school children eager to prolong PE class rather then return to lessons.

Filibustering is defined as an action that prolongs speech while not technically contravening the required procedures.

From time to time it felt like filibustering on nuance rather than focusing on substance was trending somewhere online. Perhaps #stillhere would have been apt.

Tumbleweeds blew in every direction. Even the Natterjack toad was slated by one councillor, which seemed unfair given the toad wasn’t at the meeting to defend itself.

Divine intervention in the protection of our peat lands was also suggested when councillors flatly rejected proposals to adopt better awareness of them.

For all the important content discussed, it was wind and renewable energy that drew demarcation lines in the sand between the executive and councillors.

This is a perplexing issue to say the least as everyone accepts the necessity for renewable energy and being sympathetic to communities.

Councillors even cited some worrying examples of families and friends being locked in bitter dispute in north Kerry over wind farms.

One has to seriously ask if threats to mental well-being in rural communities is being overlooked in order to appease green energy goals.

A clear reverberation of friction ran through the chamber over the three days, driven mostly by the tussle between national policy versus local aspiration.

The Local Authority believes in doing the right thing for the county but is bound by directives from national regulators. Councillors, who also believe in doing the right thing for the county, are bound by the voters.

The consequence of this scenario often produced an undiluted stalemate; a kind of ‘when everything is pure, nothing is perfect’ side effect.

No one disagrees with the need to fine tune alternatives on energy policy. But at what point do we pivot away from a policy where rural communities genuinely feel under threat?

The seismic 1,476 objections to wind development from residents in Scartaglin struck a chord with councillors.

“They [wind developers] have all the water they want. Throw them out to sea,” was one solution.

It was suggested this approach might even stop the Russians from ‘setting off their bombs’ off the Irish coast [FYI: this wasn’t in the draft plan].

A councillor fondly recalled his days navigating by boat through a flooded Rock Street to get to his job in the Denny Factory to shoot rats (you couldn’t make it up).

Stories and anecdotes like this popped up over the three days. At the time, they seemed irrelevant. But, in hindsight, they kept us going though the storm of boredom and mental isolation, aka Tom Hanks and ‘Wilson’.

One councillor even fell asleep [who could blame him] he awoke to speak, saying: ‘most of what I want to say has already been said’ [it sure has, it sure has].

Whenever a councillor’s mobile phone managed to break the monotony of the council chamber, a joke was fired across the room:

“That’s Joe Duffy looking for you,” said one councillor.

“Never mind about Joe Duffy,” said another.

Even regular tea breaks – although welcome – seemed to prolong the ordeal. The average 10-minute tea break for councillors translates, roughly, to 20 minutes in real time.

Councillors looked genuinely happy during breaks, mixing and chatting, little nods and winks, ironing out policy and banking on someone seconding their proposal once the game restarted.

Yet there remained an underlying feeling that this was a wedding no one wanted to be at, but had to attend for the sake of appearances.

All being said, this was a tough one for councillors who must be applauded for bringing the issues and concerns of their constituents to the top table.

Similarly, the council executive deserve appreciation for creating a document worthy of such scrutiny.

Fear not voters. Democracy is alive and well in the Kingdom, if only a little jaded right now.