Three-day Kerry County Council meeting: ‘This was like watching energy and fatigue locked in a bitter fight to the death'

Overseeing three days of intensive debate on the County Development Draft Plan is an arduous and unenviable task that no one should have to endure. 

Council Buildings at Rathass, Tralee. The place where the County Development Draft Plan 2022-2028 was debated.

Stephen Fernane

Admittedly, there are procedures to everything in life that require due diligence and assiduous preparation. But sitting through three days of deliberation on the minutiae of the County Development Plan is to bear witness to energy and fatigue locked in a bitter fight to the death.

At times, councillors and members of the Kerry County Council executive resembled a mock version of Britain’s Got Talent: some did their level best to get through to the next round, while others courted the dreaded buzzer that would have been their fate had one been available.

