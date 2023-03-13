Three cheers for Quest Kenmare as event hailed as runaway success

Kenmare's Ellen Vitting was the female Expert Route winner at the 2023 Quest Kenmare event on Saturday.

Smiles for miles: athletes pictured at the finish line of the 2023 Quest Kenmare event that took place on Saturday.

Tadgh Fleming and Alannah Bradley on the Expert Route Kerry Way of the 2023 Kenmare Quest event which took place on Saturday.

There was no Saturday sleep in for over 1,400 hardy souls in Kenmare this past weekend as they put their bodies and minds to the test to take part in the 2023 outing of the Quest Kenmare event.

Participants, who arrived in Kenmare with friends and family from all over Ireland and the UK, were treated to the stunning local scenery of Molls Gap, Kerry Way, Esk Mountain, Muckross Park and Kenmare town, along three different routes: the 28km Challenge route, 43km Sport route and 79km Expert route.

Amongst the 1,000 plus who took part were recognisable faces such as Kerry’s very own Tadhg Fleming who completed it alongside his partner Alannah Bradley while Rory O’Connor, aka Rory’s Stories, also put himself through the ringer, all in the name of craic.

Speaking after the race, a jubilant Tadhg said that he and Alannah can’t wait for the next one already.

“We made it! We did the 55k last year and we did the 78k this year – no better feeling than going over that finish line. We trained together and we stuck it out together. Can’t wait for the next one!”

Race Organiser Oliver Kirwan said the continued popularity of Quest Kenmare is testament to people’s love of the event and adventure racing:

“We hold some incredible events in Kenmare in addition to Quest, including the Ring of Beara Cycle and Velo Kenmare. We therefore have a special affinity with the town, and are delighted to always hold our first adventure race of the season here.”

“Thank you to all the businesses who operated outside their normal hours to accommodate participants and their supporters, KMEG and the volunteers who continue to give up their valuable time to make this event possible,” said Oliver.

The winners of the Expert route were Sebastien Giraud and local Kenmare woman Ellen Vitting, who defended her title successfully from 2022.

The winners of the Sport route were David Hickey and Rhianna Henaghan while the winners of the Challenge route were Sheldon Kirkwood and Louise Fogarty.

Finally, Quest Kenmare and Elite Event Management are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership for this event from Kerry Marketing and Events Group, Kerry County Council, and local groups and clubs.

They said they are grateful to are grateful to their main Quest Adventure Series sponsor Volvo Ireland Cars, official snack partner All Real, event partners Nuasan, Gnarly Peaks, and Conor Sur Bicicleta.

Quest Kenmare will be back in 2024 with a provisional date of Saturday March 9.