Three-bedroom home up for auction online next month

Number 24 Cois Baile is a three-bedroom semi-detached home with an AMV of €125,000 in Listowel, Co Kerry, and is going under the hammer on November 1 in an online auction organised by youbid.ie

A three-bedroom, semi-detached home in Listowel, Co Kerry, is going under the hammer next month.

The opening bid for Number 24 Cois Baile in an online auction hosted by property portal Youbid.ie is €125,000.

On the ground floor of the house, which spans 122sqm, there is an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, utility and WC with walk-in shower.

On the first-floor, there are three bedrooms – two of which are ensuite – a family bathroom and large hot press.

The property is also conveniently located close to the town centre and several local amenities, including Listowel Community Hospital and Kerry College, as well as shops, bars and places to eat.

The auction is scheduled to take place on November 1.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.