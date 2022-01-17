Threat to Kerry’s Blue Flag status unless walking dogs on beaches is restricted

Walking your dog in summer on Kerry's Blue Flag beaches could be a thing of the past if new bye-laws are passed.

Kerry’s Blue Flag beaches are set for an overhaul following proposed new bye-laws which were debated at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC).

The draft laws - which will be open for public consultation until May – seeks to ban dog owners from walking pets on Blue Flag beaches between the hours of 11am and 7pm in summertime (June 1 to September 15). The same would apply to horse trekking as contamination of sand by horse and dog faeces is considered a threat to public health.

The proposals also look to curb lighting fires and barbecues at beaches; a ban on certain inflatables; a law stating that a personal floatation devise must be worn when using a kayak, etc. Moreover, failure to comply with instructions from a lifeguard would also be classified as an offence under the new bye-laws.

An Taisce advised all Local Authorities to abide by ‘Criterion 23’ of its Blue Flag conditions. The directive comes from an International Blue Flag Jury who upped the ante on Local Authorities by requesting that stricter rules be enforced to exclude dogs from Blue Flag beaches during peak bathing times. A failure to do so could ‘jeopardise’ the status of Blue Flag beaches in Kerry for 2022.

A majority of Councillors called the laws too ‘nanny state’ and counterproductive to the work carried out to promote tourism in Kerry.

Cllr Niall Kelleher (FF) described the proposals as ‘barking mad’, saying ‘we’ll see how the public react’.

Cllr Michael Cahill (FF) called it ‘controversial’ but said cooperation from dog owners is needed to protect overall water quality at beaches. He expressed concerns about banning horse trekking in Rossbeigh as it would ‘put people out of work’.

Cllr Michael O’Shea (FF) said it would be a ‘very hard sell’ given how people enjoy walking beaches with pets. He called for more dialogue on the issue.

Cllr John Francis Flynn (FF) welcomed the need to comply with a lifeguard’s instructions, while Cllr Michael Sheehy (FF) said animal owners have a responsibility to clean up after them but questioned the proposal saying it ‘stinks of nanny state’.

“There is a huge responsibility with owning an animal and often KCC are needed to control this,” said Cllr Sheehy.

“But do they have the power to impose a bye-law on us that restricts our use of beaches? A jury is trying to tell us that dogs aren’t going to be allowed on beaches between certain hours, is there national legislation on this? I don’t think it’s right…I think it stinks of nanny state and I’m not in agreement with this,” he said.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (FF) said some of the most iconic advertising images of Kerry tourism involved horse trekking on beaches.

“I’ve no issue with trying to be responsible around how we share access to safety of these very important amenities…but it is important that we are sensible, we shouldn’t accept an arbitrary law enforced on us without finding out what the implications are,” she said.

Cllr Brendan Cronin (Ind) described it as “a total over reaction’. He referred to professional medical opinion which states dogs are beneficial to people’s mental health.

“To be suggesting that we are given powers that dog owners can’t bring their dogs to the beach needs to be looked at. They are so important to many people’s mental health” he said.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Ind) and Cllr Donal Grady (Ind) raised concerns on behalf of horse and pony racing, asking if the bye-laws would curtail this activity.

KCC management said there is no question of the bye-laws prohibiting horse racing on the beach as this is a permit-based activity. The proposals apply to Blue Flag beaches only.

Cllr Cathal Foley (SF) said most of the issues proposed are down to ‘common sense’. He stressed that Councillors were needlessly stressing themselves on the topic of horse racing on beaches as details in the draft did not threaten it.

“The summer season is very short, and it won’t stop people from walking their dogs before 11am and after 7pm, and all year round once the season is over,” he said.

“I would ask Councillors to be careful what they wish for as the last thing we want is have our Blue Flags removed from Kerry,” Cllr Foley said.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris (SF) said the laws threaten the major tourism campaigns aimed at promoting Kerry. She explained that many people now take their pets on holidays, and it is unreasonable to expect them to keep a pet locked up during the hours specified.

In response, KCC Chief Executive Moira Murrell said the value of the Blue Flag hugely enhances the reputation of Kerry as a tourism and environmentally friendly destination. She said the importance of having Blue Flag status also helps when looking to secure funding for Kerry.

“It has been made very clear to us that these bye-laws are required to keep our Blue Flags. It behoves us at this point in time that the draft bye-laws go out. There are very valid points made here…but we also have to be conscious of ignoring the reality of what we are required to do,” said Ms Murrell.