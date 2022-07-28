Thousands welcome victorious Kerry team to Kenmare town

A great buzz bringing a great boost to Kenmare town, and more than a few players to inspire the locality.

That was the take from Kenmare Shamrocks’ PRO Paul O’Sullivan as thousands flocked to the town for a hugely successful homecoming celebration held for Kerry’s 2022 All-Ireland football champions.

All-Ireland titles are nothing new to Kerry, but there was something special about this homecoming for Kenmare and the wider district, both well represented on Sunday and throughout the championship season. Seán O’Shea holding the joint captaincy further boosted the event.

"A huge, huge turnout, we’re talking thousands [of people],” Mr O’Sullivan told The Kerryman after the event.

“With the young people, you’d have to imagine they’ve been well inspired by the local lads. You have Seán O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien [both Kenmare Shamrocks] obviously, but with Dónal O’Sullivan [Kilgarvan], Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, and the Spillane brothers [all Templenoe], the Kenmare District is well represented.”

It was an evening and night of celebrations, with Kenmare Golf Club hosting a private meal for the Kerry set-up. Members of the Kenmare Shamrocks club committee also attended. A parade through the town preceded the main event, which saw the players up on a stage assembled in front of the local courthouse.

Stops at Hawthorn House, owned and managed by Stephen O’Brien’s mother, Mary; and Pete Hanley’s barber shop – Pete having represented the county himself – were also included among the night’s events. Entertainment for the crowds included performances by Eoin Finnegan and Stone De Crows (not to be confused with a Glaswegian band of a similar name).

“It brought a huge buzz and is a boost to the town,” Paul said.