Thousands still grappling with boil water notice in North Kerry

Irish Water mapping showing the area under their control that is subject to the notice in pink.

THOUSANDS of Irish Water customers in the western part of North Kerry are still dealing with a boil water notice on their supply a month after the agency imposed the measure after toxic cryptosporidium was detected in it.

3,500 people supplied by the Ardfert North system are still required to boil water before using it for drinking, washing or other purposes that could see consumers infected with the bacteria. It is not necessary to boil the water for washing hands, however.

The areas that remain affected are Ballyheigue, Causeway, Ballinglanna, Kerry Head west of the Feanes road, Lerrig and surrounding areas.

Irish Water imposed the boil water notice to protect the public health and it says it is continuing to work to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. It has apologised to the public for the ongoing inconvenience.

‘Vulnerable’ customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication from the organisation on the notice, the agency said.

Upgrades required at the treatment plan are now complete, but further tests have to be carried out before the boil notice can be lifted, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead Ian O’Mahony said.:

“We have completed the required upgrades at the treatment plant and are now moving through commissioning tests on the newly installed equipment. We are aware of how this notice is affecting everyone and wish to apologise to those impacted. We thank our customers in advance for their continued patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to complete these works.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority. We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice. We will continue to work closely with Kerry County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so. We hope to be in a position to provide a further update next week,” Mr O’Mahony said.

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Irish Water says that the water must be boiled for the following:

“Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.”

Irish Water issues the following advisory for suitable actions to take:

“Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

“Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

“Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

“Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

“Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

“Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

“Irish Water is working closely with Kerry County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice”