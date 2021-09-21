Thomas (14) 'had a lovely way of touching hearts’

Premium
Gavan Mangan spoke at a Mass in memory of Thomas Healy (14).
The Late Thomas Healy had "a lovely way of touching people's hearts", a special Mass celebrating the life of the 14-year-old heard today (Tuesday).
These were the words of classmate Gavan Mangan, who described himself as “the luckiest person in the world” to have had Thomas as his best friend.
Gavan was speaking at a Mass organised by third-year students and staff of the Intermediate School Killorglin in memory of their friend, who was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Killarney’s Rock Road over the summer holidays. He is survived by parents, Ger and Julie; and brothers, Jack, Danny, and Michael. Family members and friends also attended the service, which was celebrated by Fr Fergal Ryan at St James' Church, Killorglin.
Symbols of Thomas' life were brought to the altar during the Mass, including a Beaufort GAA jersey and football, a blue Ford tractor, and a CD recording of 'Let it Be', made by the pupils of Cullina NS – including Thomas – where he previously attended.
In a touching eulogy after Communion, Gavan said he was glad that the Junior Certificate students could celebrate their former classmate shortly after settling back into a new school year. He said Thomas had packed so much into his young life that it was hard to know where to begin.
“Whether you knew Thomas well or not, I think it’s safe to say he impacted all of our lives in some way,” Gavan said. “He helped to make school a little easier, he always managed to cheer people up, and he had a lovely way of touching people’s hearts. For me, Thomas was my best friend, and he always will be.
“What is a best friend? A best friend is the person in your life that makes you laugh the hardest, makes you smile a little brighter, and your life a whole lot better. This is what Thomas did for me.”
He said that Thomas had a great sense of humour and had a natural ability to say the right thing at the right time – as well as the smart thing at the wrong time, though he had a knack of getting away with that. Gavan added that Thomas could talk freely with anyone, young or not so young, and could make people laugh even when a situation was most serious.
While his competitive nature didn’t translate to the classroom, he was always first out to play at lunchtime and would not leave a football out of his possession, Gavan recalled, adding: “Today, we remember our great buddy, Thomas, and we count ourselves lucky that we had the privilege of knowing him".
Readings and Prayers of the Faithful were read by school-friends and Thomas' mum Julie, while Ger joined teachers and students in providing a poignant repertoire of music for the service.