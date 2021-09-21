Thomas (14) 'had a lovely way of touching hearts’

The Late Thomas Healy had "a lovely way of touching people's hearts", a special Mass celebrating the life of the 14-year-old heard today (Tuesday).

These were the words of classmate Gavan Mangan, who described himself as “the luckiest person in the world” to have had Thomas as his best friend.

Gavan was speaking at a Mass organised by third-year students and staff of the Intermediate School Killorglin in memory of their friend, who was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Killarney’s Rock Road over the summer holidays. He is survived by parents, Ger and Julie; and brothers, Jack, Danny, and Michael. Family members and friends also attended the service, which was celebrated by Fr Fergal Ryan at St James' Church, Killorglin.