‘This is the people’s theatre’ – grand re-opening of Ballybunion’s Tinteán theatre hailed as huge success

Ballybunion’s 517-seat Tínteán Theatre welcomed patrons back through its door on Sunday night for the venue’s first performance since late 2019 and to say that excitement levels were at a high would be an understatement with the venue’s grand re-opening bolstering hopes for a financial boon for the town and North Kerry in general as the holiday season gets going.

The Tínteán was first opened in 2006 as the brainchild of the late hotelier and impresario Micheál Carr, attracting some of the nation’s biggest acts in subsequent years.

It has remained closed due to Covid since the last performance there in 2019. But in that period the family of the late Micheál Carr moved to re-establish the hotelier’s vision for the massive venue. The Tínteán had been operated by Micheal Carr through the North Kerry Arts, Cultural and Heritage Society Ltd up until his untimely death from illness in 2016.

Now, it has re-opened this past Easter Sunday under the aegis of Nkarts Theatre CLG, a company with charity status, under the chairmanship of Jimmy Deenihan and fellow Health and Leisure Centre directors Pádraig Hanrahan, Kevin O’Callaghan, Greg Ryan, Mike McKenna, and Bryan Carr.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday about the grand re-opening the night before, Jimmy said everything went off without a hitch as not only was the memory of the late, great Micheál remembered but musical maestros Liam O’Connor and Brian Kennedy also made it a night to remember for locals and special guests of honour alike.

“It was a huge success. We had a great crowd last night with Liam O’Connor and Brian Kennedy and we had some Ukrainians – 37 of them – there with us, they were our special guests on the night. They seemed to really enjoy it. Brian Kennedy serenaded them with ‘You Raise Me Up’ and they really appreciated it.” said Jimmy.

“The emphasis last night was very much on the re-opening and the value of the re-opening to Ballybunion but also, there was major recognition on the night too for Micheál Carr. But for him, the Tinteán wouldn’t be there so he got major and deserved recognition on Sunday from all speakers. His family were there too on the night and we unveiled a portrait of him on the night. He was a great man who unfortunately died before his time,” he said.

"It’s definitely going to fill beds in Ballybunion and I would just hope that the people of Ballybunion really embrace it because when we have big events there, we need a core group of about 200 people from Ballybunion itself and you’d hope to get people to travel to it. It’s a big theatre – 517 seats – so it’s very important that you have the audience there for performers. This is the people’s theatre. We’re only trustees on behalf of the people, on behalf of the community. We’ve worked very well together since we were given the responsibility for the theatre. he continued.

"It [the Tinteán] has proven itself in the past. For example, when Christy Moore was there in 2019, people came from the UK and all parts of Ireland to see him and we’d be expecting the same following now to come for Nathan Carter in July,” he added.

A lot of work has been put into the venue – which has estimated value in the region of €6 million – to get it ready and Jimmy said that this work has paid off and they can now look forward to an exciting programme of events in the coming summer months.

"Padraig Hanrahan, who is the manager of the Health & Leisure centre in Ballybunion, he carried out a major scheme of repairs on the Tinteán over the past year and he has really upgraded it and improved it in various ways and on Sunday, people were remarking on how well it looked.”

"We’ve a very exciting programme made out for this year and it’s got a good mixture to it. We’ve the Irish Chamber Orchestra coming in May, Nathan Carter is coming in July, then we have the Irish Youth Orchestra coming in August and then we have Eleanor McEvoy in August as well. The Ballybunion Arts Festival will be taking place in the centre as well so there’s very much a great summer line-up over the next few months so it’s definitely going to get good use,” he finished.

See https://www.tintean.ie/ for further details on upcoming shows.