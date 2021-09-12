‘This is for all the children in Ireland

Five-year old Michael who is just one of hundreds of children who need access to intensive therapy. His mother is part of a new campaign group to bring the Napa centre to Ireland.

A Kilgarvan mother is leading a campaign to help children with severe neurological and debilitating conditions receive the best possible treatment.

Noreen O’Neill is part of a new group ‘Parents of Ireland NAPA’ who are fighting to try and bring a NAPA centre to Ireland.

The world-wide NAPA (Neurological and Physical Abilitation) Centre is dedicated to delivering innovative therapy services to children with a variety of neurological and developmental needs. They have centres around the US and in Australia and plans are underway to open up such a centre in Europe with Ireland as a possible location.

For parents like Noreen this would be a god-send and she has united with other parents to raise awareness of the centre for other parents in the hope that they will be able to access these life-changing therapies.

"This is a uniting of mothers from all over the county. NAPA are now scouting for a permanent location in Europe or the UK. We want to do what we can to get the centre to Ireland. "

Noreen’s son Michael was born with the condition Polymicrogyria which leads to developmental delays and seizures . She and Michael are currently undergoing intensive therapy in the Euromed Centre in Poland. However, she is hopeful that she will be able to attend the NAPA centre next year in Colardo, Denver so Michael can get the best treatment possible.

However if the centre was to come to Ireland it would benefit not only Noreen and other families campaigning but children right across the county.

"Intensive therapy does not exist in Ireland … This is not just about children in our group but for all children, even children who have not been born yet who will have this centre if they need it.”

Siobhan Cryan from Roscommon whose daughter Zoe attended the NAPA centre in Boston to undergo intensive therapy to help Zoe swallow. She attributes the fact she can now eat three meals a day to the therapy at the NAPA centre. She too is part of the campaign group.

"My trip there was life-changing. Zoe was transformed. I attribute it what they did there and their expertise.”

Noreen says that children with complex medical needs like Michael and Zoe cannot always travel so having expertise here in Ireland would be amazing.

"Our children deserve access to that.”

The NAPA centre will hold pop-up clinics in Ireland in August 2022 and the campaign group want to let parents around the country know about the opportunity. However, interested parents must complete intake forms by September 15, 2021 and registration will open on October 4. The centre’s website is www.napacenter.org and the campaign group can be found on Facebook on Parents of Ireland NAPA.