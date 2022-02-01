‘This has been a waste of my time', woman tells Council

A deputation raising concerns about two junctions in the Tullig Cross area became heated at last Friday’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting after it emerged that there is no official record of accidents having occurred at either junction since 2005.

This was despite one of the two women involved in the deputation, Róisín Eaton, giving an account of a very bad accident she was involved in in 2015 at one junction – an incident, she said, she did report to Gardaí.

The official database of road accidents is key in deciding where road-safety works take place, the meeting heard. The second woman who spoke, Kathleen Morris, said the deputation had been a waste of her time.

The deputation was requested by Fianna Fáil Councillors John Francis Flynn and Michael Cahill.

Ms Eaton was referring to a junction on the N70 Ring of Kerry road between Killorglin and Glenbeigh. She called for a solid white line for the section of road, which is at a bend, and she described how she was bowled off the road in 2015 while turning off as somebody was attempting to overtake her.

She added that motorists also have problems when exiting onto the road.

Cllr John Francis Flynn said a fatality had occurred at this location previously. He raised concerns with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), responsible for funding on the route, and while engineers have carried out assessments and made designs and proposals, the matter, he said, “seems to be at a standstill”.

He said the TII favoured lowering the road on the Killorglin side to improve visibility. A ditch was previously taken back at the location, but this “doesn’t solve the problem”.

Kenmare Municipal District Engineer Pádraig Teahan said the road lining at the location is a warning line and complies with the traffic-signs manual, which is binding on local authorities.

But he added that, despite Cllr Flynn and Ms Eaton providing accounts of accidents, including one fatal incident, the RSA database showed no record of an accident there between 2005 and 2016. Mr Teahan said the Council intends to raise this with Gardaí, and Cllr Cahill said he would bring the issue to a Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Ms Morris then spoke about an exit onto the Cromane-Killorglin road, and she said there is no view as you exit right for Killorglin. Cllr Cahill said there are near-misses at the location several times each day, with accidents on an almost weekly basis.

But it emerged, again, that none have been officially recorded there, bar two in 2005. This would make it unlikely to qualify for a Department of Transport safety works programme.

Mr Teahan said he could raise the possibility of moving a telecoms pole, as requested by the deputation, with the provider, but he warned that this pole carries fibre-optic cabling serving the area. While a hedge was claimed to be reducing visibility, Mr Teahan said this was on private property and is not subject to Council enforcement.

“This to me is like a talking shop, we’re getting nowhere,” Ms Morris said.

“If someone was killed there, I’d guarantee you within six months the whole lot would be done, there won’t be a problem doing it, but there’d be a family grieving.”

Mr Teahan said, again, the Council can discuss this matter with Gardaí.

“I do not have much faith in what happened here today,” Ms Morris said.