Third man arrested in connection with Tralee cemetery killing

A third man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Killarney man Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley following a funeral in Tralee last Wednesday.

The man, who The Kerryman understands is in his late 30s, was arrested in Tralee at around 6pm this evening and is currently being detained and questioned at Tralee Garda Station.

Mr Dooley (43) died after he was attacked at Rath cemetery in Tralee following a funeral last Wednesday morning.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley’s younger brother, Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin and namesake, Thomas Dooley (41), of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have both been charged with Mr Dooley’s murder at Rath Cemetery in Tralee, on Wednesday October 5.