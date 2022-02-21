Gardaí in Killarney are investigating a break-in to a post office in Glenflesk last night/early hour of this morning, Monday February 21.

This is the third break-in to a post office in Kerry in just three days.

The incident in Glenflesk occurred at 1.30am in the morning and the premises was damaged during the break-in. A number of items were stolen.

An attempted burglary also took place in Headford on Thursday night, which is close to last night’s incident.

An armed robbery took place at the post office in Killarney on Friday morning.

The latest break-in occurred on Sunday night/early hours of this morning.

It is not known yet if the three post office burglaries are linked.

More details to follow.