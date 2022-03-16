‘Things will be different at Skellig Star this time’

Cahersiveen locals are preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees to their town, and there’s a sense in the area that things will be different this time at the Skellig Star Hotel Direct Provision centre, the scene two years ago of a high-profile COVID outbreak among its then residents.

The centre was closed last year and was the subject of public outcry and protests, while the HSE previously raised concerns about its suitability in a COVID context. The Kerryman confirmed this weekend that the hotel will-open in the coming days to provide accommodation for refugees from war-torn Ukraine.

As of Tuesday (March 15), there was no indication as to when the first refugees would arrive at the centre, where preparations have been taking place in recent days. The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, the department now responsible for Direct Provision and accommodation for refugees was also tight-lipped on the number of people expected to arrive at the site, but between hotel and apartment space, The Kerryman understands that the site is capable of safely providing accommodation for up to 220 people.

Primary-school students were this week preparing flags for the town’s new residents, while local clubs hope to form a welcoming guard when the Ukrainian refugees arrive. Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) said there is a groundswell of support for the refugees locally: “Everyone is delighted to welcome refugees, there is a groundswell of support and a desire to help but, as part of that desire, more vigilance will be required to ensure everyone is looked after.

“We hope lessons have been learned from the previous situation, and we look forward to welcoming people and providing refuge that they need.

“My main concern is that our health services in the southwest are stretched anyway, we only have three GPs and they’re maxed out, effectively, when it comes to meeting the needs of the area. Extra personnel or access will have to be provided for because these people are going to come here with complex medical needs and complex mental-health needs, and that will have to be resourced.”

Cllr Moriarty said there are several reasons to be optimistic of there being no repeat of what took place two years ago.

“There are certain things that are different this time. The people arriving will have refugee status, they’re not asylum seekers, they have far greater rights and protections,” she said. “The fact that they’re all coming from the same country should also mean they’ll be much better able to advocate for themselves.

“I believe the operators fully understand the local community’s desire to do things the correct way and the honourable way.”

The Department did not provide answers to a list of queries sent by this newspaper, which sought confirmation of when the first refugees would arrive, how many refugees can be accommodated at the site at full capacity, and for how long the centre will provide accommodation.

It is understood Remcoll will again operate the centre. CEO Paul Collins, declined to comment when contacted by The Kerryman.