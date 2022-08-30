Kerry

‘They wrote my medical details on toilet paper,’ says distressed UHK patient

A Kerry woman who spent 24 hours on a trolley in A&E at University Hospital Kerry said someone is going to die if the system is not fixed. 

Some of Phillippa's medical details which she claims were written down on toilet paper due to a shortage of writing paper. Expand
Phillippa on a trolley in a corridor at UHK. Expand

Stephen Fernane

‘It was the worst I’ve ever experienced’ is how Killorglin woman Phillippa Christie described her horrific experience after she was admitted to the Accident & Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

Phillippa was admitted at 10am on Monday and placed on a trolley in a corridor where she remained for over 24-hours. At 1pm the following day she was still on a trolley in a corridor.

