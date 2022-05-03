‘They were just going nuts, it was amazing!' – Duagh musicians, Sephira, talk ‘special’ night they performed at Katie Taylor’s weigh-in at Madison Square Garden

Sisters Joyce and Ruth O'Leary who form the fantastic violinist duo known as 'Sephira' - and who have been living in Duagh for the past year - are pictured with Katie Taylor backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York at the weekend for the Bray boxer's weigh-in.

Just when you were beginning to give up hope that there’d ever be a Duagh connection to either Katie Taylor or Madison Square Garden, along comes the incredibly talented duo of Joyce and Ruth O’Leary, two sisters who make up the rock violinist pairing known as ‘Sephira’.

The talented twosome, who are originally from Monaghan, have been based right here in Kerry - in Duagh in North Kerry to be exact – for the past year and they did their adopted county extremely proud this past weekend when they performed for the legendary Bray boxer Katie Taylor at her weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York ahead of her bout with Amanda Serrano.

It was undoubtedly a special night for all Irish people as Katie cemented her legacy as arguably one of the greatest female boxer of all time as she extended her professional record to 21-0 in a bout that will go down in history as one of the best that Madison Square Garden has seen.

For Ruth and Joyce then to be there to witness the build-up to this electric fight first-hand and to get to play even a small part in another incredible chapter in Katie’s story, Ruth, speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday, said that it was just an incredible experience to be involved in.

"It was actually just nuts! Matchroom Boxing approached us the previous Thursday and asked us if we could create/design the music for the weigh-in and we were like...yeah!" she laughed.

"We were going back and forth for a few days and just trying to make it all work logistically and then between ourselves and Matchroom, we came up with an idea. We had like an Oscars kind of opening 'Danny Boy' intro and then she [Katie] walked on the stage to 'Oró, Sé Do Bheatha 'Bhaile' and then we stopped the music and then once they started into the face off, we went into 'Kashmir' by Led Zepellin before the crowd absolutely erupted when we went into 'Drowsy Maggie’ she continued.

"We have in-ear monitors that kind of blocks everything but we could still hear the crowd. They were just going nuts, it was amazing,” Ruth added.

Over the course of their illustrious career, Joyce and Ruth as ‘Sephira’ have had the privilege to perform for other major dignitaries including a US President, US Vice President, US Secretary of Homeland Security, and the US National Coast Guard Foundation while their television credits include appearances with Andrea Bocelli, Kanye West, Michael Buble and Enya.

Saturday night in New York with Katie though, Ruth said that this might be the best of all.

"I think being involved in this is particularly special because I think the strength of women is rising in society so just to be there and to feel like that were two strong females alongside one of our strongest female representatives was amazing," she said.

Going on, Ruth said that there is simply not enough ways of describing just how nice a person that Katie Taylor is and that’s why it was such special moment to be involved in.

"Everything everyone says about Katie Taylor is true. She is the loveliest human being you will ever meet. She is just so calm and centred and humble. The first thing that she said to us was 'thank you so so much' and she told us that she was holding back the tears as our music played. She said it was just so emotional for her to be out there with that music,” she said.

"Matchroom said to us that it was beyond a doubt the best way weigh-in that they've ever put on,” she continued.

Finally, Ruth said that she and Joyce were asked to perform again for Katie’s ring walk-in the following night but that they had to turn it down as it clashed with another event.

"We were actually asked to play for the walk-out the following night and we actually had to turn it down because it was clashing with something else. I know it sounds ridiculous that we didn't do it but honestly it was a moral thing for us, we just couldn't let somebody else down at the last minute, we had to follow through on our previous booking," she said.

"They did ask us to come back for the next one though and we were just like 'uh yeah, I think we might able to that work!" Ruth finished.

For more on Sephira, head to their Facebook page HERE and their website HERE.