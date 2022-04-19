‘They were a lifesaver for us’ – Listowel family set to appear on Virgin Media to raise awareness of Cliona’s Foundation

Listowel's Maeve Beasley pictured here with her son Padraig who is currently battling cancer for the second time in six years. Padraig's story will be featured on 'Ireland's Forgotten Families' on Virgin Media Three at 9pm tomorrow night, April 21.

The Beasley family from Listowel will appear on Virgin Media Three’s ‘Ireland’s Forgotten Families’ programme tomorrow night, Thursday April 21, at 9pm to raise awareness of the amazing work being done by the Cliona’s Foundation, a charity that Seamus Beasley this week described to The Kerryman as a “lifesaver” for the support that the family received after their young son Padraig was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 and again in 2019.

Padraig was just five-years-old when he was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2016 and although he received the all-clear after an intense year-and-a-half of treatment, he and his family were hit for six in 2019 when they were informed that Padraig’s cancer had returned.

“Padraig was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in May of 2016 and we went head on into treatment straight away when we found out the diagnosis. It was probably a year-and-a-half of treatment, everything from chemotherapy, radiotherapy, stem cell transplants, you name it, he had the works. Whatever treatment was available, he got,” said Seamus.

"He was clear for about nine months but he relapsed in September of 2019 and we were back at it again and straight into chemo again and radiotherapy as well. He had part of the tumour removed from behind his left eye as well so he’s had numerous operations on top of everything else and at the minute, he’s on oral chemo here at home once a week every month. It [the cancer] is lessening and his last three scans have been stable but it [the cancer] still lights up on his scan.” he continued.

The now 11-year-old is currently receiving oral chemotherapy once a week and his dad told The Kerryman this week that his son’s cancer is “lessening” so they are hopeful for the future.

This optimism is in stark contrast to the depths of despair that the family were in at the outset of Padraig's treatment journey when, on top of the emotional and mental pressures of having a loved one go through a cancer, they were also faced with significant financial pressures on top of everything.

Enter the Cliona’s Foundation, a national charity based in Limerick that provides financial assistance directly to parents of children with life-limiting or chronic complex care needs across Ireland to help with the non-medical expenses related to caring for their child, and who were about to provide a financial lifeline for Seamus and his family.

"Our social worker in Crumlin, she came into us in the ward and said ‘look, will ye sign these papers? There’s a charity in Limerick who look after families who are in situations like ye’. Now, look we were signing so many sheets of paper in those days for operations and what not, we kind of just never even thought of it again. Then, it was something like five weeks before Christmas when the first cheque from Cliona's Foundation came in the door and it was honestly like it was sent from heaven because at that stage, Maeve’s [Seamus’ wife and Padraig’s mom] income was gone and mine was probably cut in half and you’d be at the pin of your collar really,” said Seamus.

As a thank you for what Cliona’s Foundation, did for them, Seamus and Maeve want to help raise awareness of the foundation and the amazing work that they do for families all around Ireland.

"They were a [lifesaver] for us. Without a doubt, they were because everything was happening at once, we had ESB bills coming in, we were coming up to Christmas, the tax was up on the car and you know yourself, when one bill comes, every bill comes and so that’s why Cliona’s were a massive help because, they just helped to ease that financial burden.

The stress that you’re under alone when you’re travelling in and out of the hospital with seriously ill child, the last thing you want to be worrying about is financial issues so Cliona’s helping us out was just massive.” he said.

“The problem now is that there’s probably 400 or 500 families every year who are in that situation like we were and more of them are applying for help from the Cliona's Foundation and they [Cliona’s] want to help everyone but if they don’t have the funding, they can’t help everyone. We want to raise awareness of the charity and the help they provide to people and we want to encourage as many people as possible to donate to them to show their support,” he continued.

"They [Cliona's Foundation] want to raise awareness with the ‘Ireland’s Forgotten Familes’ programme that families out there are in this situation every day and they just want to keep it live in people’s minds that it was the Beasley’s one day, it could be the Crowe’s another day and it could be anyone at all who needs this help so they [Cliona's Foundation] need funding, they need donations from the public to help keep these families going,” he finished.