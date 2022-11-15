Kerry

‘They really don’t want to promote drunken behaviour’ – Ballymac woman in Qatar talks build up to World Cup

Aoife Brosnan has been living and teaching in Qatar for three years

Aoife Brosnan from Ballymac will be welcoming her parents Rose and Michael to Qatar this weekend where they will take in four different games over the first week of the controversial World Cup tournament. Expand

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

A BALLYMAC teacher who has been living in Qatar for three years has said this week that fans coming to the country for the upcoming World Cup should prepare themselves for a strict set of rules when it comes to marking the occasion.

Aoife Brosnan along with her parents, Rose and Michael – who are flying out to Qatar on Friday – will be taking in four World Cup games over the first week of the tournament, one which has been mired in controversy for allegations of corruption and human-rights violations since it was announced for Qatar 12 years ago.

