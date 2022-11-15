‘They really don’t want to promote drunken behaviour’ – Ballymac woman in Qatar talks build up to World Cup

A BALLYMAC teacher who has been living in Qatar for three years has said this week that fans coming to the country for the upcoming World Cup should prepare themselves for a strict set of rules when it comes to marking the occasion.

Aoife Brosnan along with her parents, Rose and Michael – who are flying out to Qatar on Friday – will be taking in four World Cup games over the first week of the tournament, one which has been mired in controversy for allegations of corruption and human-rights violations since it was announced for Qatar 12 years ago.

Speaking to The Kerryman ahead of the kick-off this Sunday, Aoife said that, so far, the atmosphere has been pleasant and that excitement is building as the teams begin to arrive.

“Over the weekend, all the teams started arriving, and there’s been a lot of countries getting together so, yeah, the atmosphere is building nicely around the place.

“Everything has come together. All the buildings are ready, and you can see all the fan zones have been set up so there’s really good excitement about the place,” she said.

“I haven’t seen too many fans around yet but, again, it doesn’t start until next week, so I’m imagining that this weekend will be pretty busy around the place,” she continued.

Aoife added that, unlike the news she is reading from home on the many issues and controversies surrounding this year’s tournament, local media about the competition has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“You’d read about it in the media you get from home, but here locally, the media coverage has been overwhelmingly positive, but that’s honestly with most things here anyway,” she said.

The arrival of the fans in the coming days will be the real acid test for the success of the tournament, with the strict Islamic laws of the country set to be a culture shock for many travelling fans.

“They [the Qatari government] have put up, in their news, how ready they are for all these fans to arrive. The culture here is, you know, it is a Muslim country. They really don’t want to promote drunken behaviour or anything like that so they have been pretty lenient already in putting up those designated fan zones – where fans will be allowed to drink – and the rules that fans will be allowed to drink before the games. We were unsure if even that was going to be allowed or not,” she said.

“It depends on where you go here. I’ve lived here for three years, and we’ve never had any problems with getting alcohol or going out or anything like that,” she said, adding that she hopes that the tournament goes off without a hitch.