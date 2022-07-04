‘They absolutely loved it’ – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler enjoy round of golf in Tralee

Some of the world’s best golfers descended on Kerry this week where they enjoyed rounds of golf – and a pint or two – at some of the most picturesque and beautiful courses you will find anywhere in the country.

While World Number 1 and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler chose to take a trip up to North Kerry where he enjoyed a round at Ballybunion Golf Club, his fellow golfers Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas paid a visit to Tralee Golf Links where they no doubt wanted to see for themselves whether the course – famously designed by the legendary late golfer Arnold Palmer – lived up to the praise the great man himself had given it.

"I may have designed the first nine, but surely God designed the back nine,” Palmer once said of the Tralee Golf Course.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the visit of Fowler, Thomas and Spieth to the course on Sunday morning, Anthony Bryne, the General Manager of Tralee Golf Links said that the trio could not have been nicer and that they had a blast playing there.

"We had an idea that it might happen. They are over here for the JP McManus Pro-Am event in Adare and I had an inkling that they might be coming but there nothing definite but we knew there was a possibility,” said Anthony on Monday.

"On Sunday then, just to be ready, we moved a few of the time sheets around and we organised caddies and then on the morning, I was just told that four people would be arriving. I didn't get their names and I didn't really try and pry into names either to be honest, I was just delighted that we were going to have four quality golfers arriving. It was when the doors of the helicopter opened, that's when I saw who they were," Anthony continued.

It’s not the first time that a member of the Thomas golfing family teed off from the course however with Justin Thomas’ father, Mike, having played there years ago and was so impressed by the course that he waxed lyrical about it to his two-time Major winning son.

"I think Justin Thomas' dad had played here years ago and his father told him that it was one of the best golf courses he ever played so Justin said that if he ever got the chance, he was definitely going to come here. Shane Lowry too, I think had spoken to Justin as well a couple of times about Tralee Golf Links and he [Shane] had sold it to them as a great place to play as well so I think all of them were excited to come here to play," said Anthony.

"It was absolutely beautiful weather wise, perfect conditions for golf. They absolutely loved it. They were brilliant to everyone. They were signing hats and taking selfies and they were great with the kids as well. It was just a fantastic day all round." he continued.

Finally, no trip to Ireland would be complete with a Guinness and the trio were not about to break tradition, enjoying a nice pint halfway through their round.

"Sure they're on their holidays so each of them had a pint of Guinness as they were going through the ninth hole. It's not unheard of for a golfer to enjoy a pint of something or other as they enjoy a round of golf so they were just having a great time," Anthony finished.