‘They absolutely loved it’ – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler enjoy round of golf in Tralee

Professional golfers Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Spieth pictured on a round of golf around Tralee Golf Links on Sunday morning. Expand
Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth pictured here with members of the Tralee Golf Links crew on Sunday when he and his fellow pro golfers, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas played a round there. Expand
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas pictured here with some of the local golfers and staff at Tralee Golf Links on Sunday morning. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

Some of the world’s best golfers descended on Kerry this week where they enjoyed rounds of golf – and a pint or two – at some of the most picturesque and beautiful courses you will find anywhere in the country.

While World Number 1 and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler chose to take a trip up to North Kerry where he enjoyed a round at Ballybunion Golf Club, his fellow golfers Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas paid a visit to Tralee Golf Links where they no doubt wanted to see for themselves whether the course – famously designed by the legendary late golfer Arnold Palmer – lived up to the praise the great man himself had given it.

