These are the bands announced so far for ‘Revival’ festival in Listowel for 2023

Pillow Queens, Damien Dempsey and Bell X1 (pictured) have been announced to play the Revival festival in Listowel in 2023.

Pillow Queens, Damien Dempsey (pictured) and Bell X1 have been announced to play the Revival festival in Listowel in 2023.

Pillow Queens (pictured), Damien Dempsey and Bell X1 have been announced to play the Revival festival in Listowel in 2023.

The ever popular ‘Revival’ music festival in Listowel is just a mere 239 days so it’s only right that music lovers in Kerry and further afield find out which fantastic acts the organisers of the North Kerry weekend of music have scooped for the 2023 outing.

The full line-up for the Saturday night of the festival, August 12 2023, was revealed this week by Mike the Pie’s owner and music maestro, Aidan O’Connor and it promises to be a doozy by the sounds of it.

Without further ado, the three bands that were announced today to be performing on the second night of the two-day festival are Bell X1, Pillow Queens and Damien Dempsey who will have his full band in tow with him.

Tickets for the Saturday night are on sale now for €50 and they can be bought at https://www.revivalfestival.ie/