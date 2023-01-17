There are almost 9,000 ‘vacant’ houses in Kerry according to census

THE first tranche of data from last year’s census shows that there were close to 9,000 empty properties in Kerry on census night.

According to the initial census data – a series of far-more detailed breakdowns covering various themes will be issued by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) over the course of 2023 – show that there were 8,849 vacant properties in the county on census night.

According to the CSO’s explanation of the data, these ‘vacant properties’ do not include summer homes, but the details of some properties that are derelict or were otherwise uninhabitable are contained in the headline figure.

Despite the ongoing shortage of rental properties across Kerry – there were just 43 available rental properties in the county on the Daft website this week – the CSO data shows that enumerators had found 1,816 vacant ‘rental’ properties in Kerry.

While the CSO does not provide an exact breakdown, it is estimated that a large number of these vacant rentals are units that are being made available for ‘short term’ holiday letting through sites such as AirBnB.

Overall the preliminary census figures released by the CSO showed that there are currently 77,824 housing units – of all types – in the county.

That represents an increase of 3,750 on the 2016 figure of 74,049. Though the number of new housing units that were built may seem small, the level of housing stock growth – five per cent since 2016 – has actually kept pace with the population growth rate of 5.1 per cent.

According to the census figures, there are currently 155,258 people living in Kerry, of whom the majority, 78,566, are women and 76,692 are men.

The Census results also show that of the 7,551 people who joined Kerry’s population since 2016, 4,942 had moved to the county from Ireland or abroad.

The remaining 2,609 were born in the county since the 2016 count.

Kerry’s population growth rate was significant but it was also among the lowest in the country, with only Donegal and Kilkenny recording smaller increases.