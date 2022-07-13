Their is a secret to the tastiest spuds in West Kerry

Féile an Phráta sponsor John Twomey presenting €200 in prize money to Tomás Ó Murchú, who had the tastiest potatoes at the Féile an Phráta final in Baile na nGall on Sunday. With them were, from left: Susan Feirtéar, Séan Breandán Ó Conchúir, Éibhín Ní Chearna and féile chairman John Sheehy. Photo by Declan Malone

Féile an Phráta champion Tomás Ó Murchú with Susan Feirtéar, who is the féile's 'spud ambassador to the world', and Féile an Phráta Chairman John Sheehy who also made the trophies in his Fir Bolg Designs pottery in Baile na nGall. Photo by Declan Malone

Tomás Ó Murchú had to overcome prejudice and piseoga when he planted his potatoes in Gráig shortly after St Patrick’s Day, but his determination paid off on Sunday when his British Queens were judged to be the tastiest spuds in all of West Kerry and that’s no small achievement.

The prejudice had nothing to do with the fact that Tomás is from Cork or that the rather regal name of the potatoes is sometimes looked on with a certain measure of disdain in these parts. No, the problem had to do with the other end of things – the manure used to nourish the potato crop.

In a total break with tradition and received wisdom, Tomás used sheep’s manure as fertilizer, ignoring warnings that doing so could attract a plague of potato-devouring worms. Not to mention the story of the Dún Chaoin man from about 100 years ago whose entire potato crop rotted in the ground after he manured them with sheep dung.

“It’s all untrue. Sheep manure is the best you can get – especially if you are getting it free from next door,” said Tomás who reckons the manure from Seamus Ó Ciobháin’s sheep had a warming effect on the potato seed and gave it a good head start in the chilly month of March.

Tomás, whose connection to Gráig comes through his mother Marian Ní Chiobháin, grew his British Queens on ‘talamh bán’ in Joan Ní Chiobháin- Uí Scannláin’s garraí, where they thrived with nothing more than bluestone spray to ward off the dreaded blight.

After a two-year break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Féile an Phráta returned to form this year with 70 entries from around West Kerry, with the notable exception of Dingle. What has happened to the potato growers of Dingle is unknown, but Féile an Phráta spokesperson Susan Feirtéar remains hopeful that they will re-emerge next year.

The potatoes grown from Lios Póil to Dún Chaoin were sampled by connoisseurs of the tasty tuber at local heats held over the past couple of weeks, where champions were chosen to represent their parish.

Tomás won the Baile an Fheirtéaraigh heat in Tigh an tSaoirsaigh on Thursday night and joining him in the final were Hughie Flannery, who was the winner in Paróiste Mórach, Seán Mac a’ tSíthigh (Dún Chaoin), Tomás Ó Ciobháin (Ceann Trá), Seán Matthew Ó Grifín (Lios Póil), Páid ‘Phapa’ Ó Muircheartaigh (Baile na nGall Cois Cósta), and in an unusual turn of events Baile na nGall ‘Cois Cnoic’ had two representatives – Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch and Padraig Ó Murchú.

Because West Kerry came to a standstill to watch Kerry beat Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, the Féile an Phráta contest in Begley’s pub had to be delayed until the evening and side events such as cookery and spud peeling contests were cancelled.

When the judges were finally able to get down to their task they declared Tomás Ó Murchú’s British Queens the winner, followed by Seán Mac a’ tSíthigh’s British Queens and Tomás Ó Ciobhán’s Kerr’s Pink in third place.