‘The voice of Kerry football’ Weeshie Fogarty honoured forever

Weeshie Fogarty will be forever remembered with the dedication of roundabout to 'The Voice of Kerry' Photo by Tatyana McGough

The speeches could have gone all day given the wonderful character that Weeshie Fogarty was in Kerry but suffice to say his talent, his love of Kerry football, his empathy, and distinctive broadcasting voice, were honoured at a special ceremony in Killarney on Thursday when a roundabout at the back of Fitzgerald stadium was dedicated to the renowned Kerry man.

The chosen location, at the junction of Daltons Avenue and Marian Terrace stands just outside the stadium where Weeshie spent much his time bringing Kerry football to life on Radio Kerry. His wonderful broadcasting style won him many accolades over the years and his Radio Kerry shows Terrace Talk and In Conversation brought more than football to life. It also stands just near St Finian’s where Weeshie worked for man years.

The legend of Kerry football broadcasting died in 2018 and now four years later his name will not be forgotten following the decision by Killarney Municipal District councillors to honour Weeshie by dedicating the roundabout to him. They joined his family – wife Joan, daughters Denise and Carolann and son Kieran, in a special event yesterday where stories of the Kerry legend were shared. His family said they were honoured that their beloved husband and father was honoured in such a special way.

His daughter, Denise, thanked everyone involved in organising the tribute to Weeshie and said “as a family we are delighted” with the honour and the chosen location close to where he worked and broadcast now to be known as “Weeshie’s way to Fitzgerald Stadium”

Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Marie Moloney said it was a fitting tribute.

" I think it is hugely fitting and appropriate that we, as elected representatives for the area, come together to dedicate a local piece of infrastructure to one of our town’s most famous sons, Weeshie. As we know, made his mark in journalism and broadcasting, particularly on Radio Kerry, where his unique style and turn of phrase won audiences far beyond the Kingdom and gave him a truly international reach …. He had a special and unique way of talking about football with a tremendous passion – a passion for sport, a passion for Kerry and a passion for Killarney, but it wasn’t just football and sport that Weeshie could speak about or interview people about,” she said.

In Weeshie’s sporting days were also recalled on and off the pitch with his beloved Legion GAA club who were represented at Thursday’s ceremony.

Liam Maguire representing the club, said it was a fitting tribute to the man “who gave his all to town and county.”

Weeshie gave a lifetime of service to the club, from the day he joined on February 3 1955, as a player, trainer, coach and officer. Serving in all the main officer roles, he was a key driving force behind the publication in 1979 of a “Legion of Memories”, an award winning book tracking the first 50 years of the history of Killarney Legion. Weeshie played for the Club to the highest level, also representing Kerry at all levels culminating in winning an All Ireland Senior medal in 1969.

After his playing career ended he turned his attention to refereeing, taking charge of several County Championship finals.

Chairman of the Kerry County Board Patrick O’Sullivan said he was ‘GAA iconic’ who was a fine trainer and coach and that the dedication of the round about was an appropriate honour to a “legend we still miss”

General Manager of Radio Kerry, Fiona Stack also paid tribute to Weeshie and his career in the station and said he was a much loved colleague and friend.