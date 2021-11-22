The stories of the Covid-19 pandemic captured forever in new Killarney book

Marie Carroll O'Sullivan who has produced 'Killarney Behind the Mask' which features hundreds of interviews with those who faced Lockdown 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic may be something most of us will never forget but to ensure this era is not forgotten in the annals of history one Killarney photographer has gone a step further with the launch of ‘Killarney Behind the Mask’ detailing the stories of those who have faced this difficult period in the past 18 months.

‘Killarney Behind the Mask’ charts the lives and experiences of dozens of people in Killarney during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 as the country encountered a devastating pandemic and Killarney, like everywhere else, battened down the hatches.

The 360-page hardback, coffee table style book reveals how they got on with their lives as best they could, the sacrifices they made, the friends and family they missed, the thoughts that filled their minds and the return to normality they longed for.

The book, edited by John O’Mahony of O’Mahony Media and designed by Sinead Collins of Design by Sinead, features hundreds of interviews and photographs with local personalities, business interests, families, employers and employees, sports stars and everyday people trying to get on with their lives as best they could.

It also charts the incredible sacrifices made by so many, the unprecedented pressure encountered by staff in the Covid ward at University Hospital Kerry, how Kerry’s oldest man adjusted to the new circumstances, how parents of babies born during lockdown coped and how neighbours and friends reached out like never before to those needing a little extra support.

It tells the stories of paramedics and fire service personnel working through Covid times, elderly people cocooning at home and desperately missing their families, children gutted that their communion or confirmation ceremonies had to be cancelled, families finding meaningful ways to pass the long days and nights under lockdown and the remarkable courage and resilience displayed by so many,

The creative force behind the venture is Killarney photographer, Marie Carroll O’Sullivan, who made it her business to photograph and chat to as many local people as possible, initially within her 2km travel limit and later further afield, to chronicle how Killarney dealt with the pandemic.

“’Killarney Behind the Mask’ has been a pure labour of love. What began with visits to people in the community for a snap-chat, within my travel limits, was overwhelmingly embraced and it took on a life of its own,” Marie said.

“With all of my encounters on file, I really felt it was my duty to Killarney and its wonderful people to document this in a time capsule for future generations, a history book so to speak.

“As lockdowns go, Killarney was one of the best places in the world in which to be confined and this book highlights that fact in no uncertain terms,” she added.

“Thank you to everyone who humoured me by smiling down my lens, keeping the bright side out, even in hard times, and for allowing me to share their stories”. Such was the massively positive and enthusiastic reaction her efforts received, Marie decided to take it one step further and opted to publish it in book form to raise funds for very worthy local charities

The beneficiaries she chose are the Kerry branch of the Irish Cancer Society and Pieta House-Nathan’s Walk while Marie also decided to donate part of the proceeds to purchase pampering gifts for the under pressure Covid-19 staff at University Hospital Kerry who put themselves at real risk to help others every day of the week.

‘Killarney Behind the Mask’ will be officially launched in time for the busy Christmas market and, in addition to generating enormous interest locally, it would make a wonderful gift from home for those living away from Killarney.

The launch will take place in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Sunday, December 19 from 3.00pm to 6.00pm and copies will be available on the day.

Killarney Behind the Mask, which will be a real collector’s item, will retail at €35 and it will be available from December 20, at Eason on Main Street, O’Connor’s Newsagents on Beech Road, Bricín on High Street and Kerry Catering Supplies at the Countess Shopping Centre.