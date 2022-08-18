The Rose of Tralee and its loyal volunteers: Martin Brosnan and Ann O’Shea

Family involvement in making the Rose of Tralee what it is today remains a potent part of its success.

Passing on the mantle of the festival and its volunteer ethic is a lasting and cherished link between the festival and its people.

We all know the faces: year on year they shadow the parade floats and arrange street events to make the experience as seamless as possible.

While the Festival of Kerry may have morphed into a business-like entity in recent years, it remains nothing without its band of volunteers.

Martin Brosnan became involved as a volunteer in the early 1990s. He started off as a steward, progressed to deputy chief steward and committee member, and is now a Team Leader.

Martin even convinced his niece, Ann O’Shea, to get involved as a teenager. Today, they are important Team Leaders when it comes to arranging Tralee’s streets ahead of major festival events.

Ann’s son, Jack, has helped out with festival duties since he was 11, while Martin’s granddaughter – 18-year-old MacKenzie Murphy – will this year join the volunteer ranks for the first time.

“It’s a great feeling having family involvement,” said Martin.

“You feel like you’re giving something back to the town by volunteering. My earliest memories of the festival are in the 1960s. Even though it wasn’t as big as it is now, you always knew there was something special about it. The crowds during the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s had to be witnessed to be believed,” he said.

In a nutshell, Martin and Ann’s role involves organising stewarding, street stalls, and ensuring barriers are where they need to be throughout the week. It’s a difficult operation in an age when health and safety is paramount. The margin for error is zero.

“It’s tough going but it’s all about the team. We all work together and there is great satisfaction from the job when everything works smoothly. Everyone is on board and it’s just a matter of keeping tabs on things,” Martin said.

“The festival has always been good for the town. It brings in money, creates jobs, and gives Tralee a profile all over the world. There are so many global Rose Centres now, it’s fantastic. I would agree that the festival needed to become more professional because of this. Still, that team effort on the ground will always be needed,” said Martin.

“I wouldn’t have a standout festival memory as each festival is unique in itself, each one has its own special value. As a Tralee man, I’m very proud of it. You’ll always have people who will knock it. But people change and the festival has changed too,” he said.

Ann recalls when she was just 14 years-old Martin arrived at the house on the week of the Festival of Kerry asking what she was up to. Ann was called up and she hasn’t looked back since.

“My mother said, ‘no, she’s not going down there’. My father said, ‘Yerra, leave her off’. And that was that. Here I am, 27 years later and I’m still involved,” said Ann.

Enjoying the essence of the festival experience and meeting new people are among Ann’s top festival memories.

“It’s a lot harder now. I look after the market stalls and there is a lot of paperwork involved and risk assessments done. You are even dealing with more insurance issues. Even infrastructure wise, it’s no easy task,” she explains.

“We have a good system in place now where Martin and I train the younger members in different roles. This keeps them interested and they are learning more. There is no point in asking someone to stand by a stage for five days. It’s important to keep them learning as they become bored,” said Ann.

Picking a stand-alone memory is something festival volunteers seldom commit to. Perhaps when you’ve been at the coalface of so many it does become difficult to isolate a single event.

“There’s something every year. For me, it’s the Tuesday night and the fireworks when you are absolutely and utterly exhausted from seven days of it. When you see the fireworks, it’s a case of ‘we’ve done it. We got there,’” said Ann.

“I absolutely love the festival and my involvement in it. We can get the odd bit of negativity and people asking why we give our time to it,” said Ann.

"We do it because we get satisfaction out of it. To be involved in making it [festival] happen is special. People don’t realise the months of hard work that go into coordinating each event. For as long as I’m physically able, I’ll be there doing it every August.”