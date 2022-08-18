The Rose of Tralee and its loyal volunteers: June Carey

June Carey hails from Festival of Kerry royalty. As she prepares for another festival, she reflects on the many special years when her father, the late Ted Keane Snr, was one of the original members of the Rose of Tralee in the 1950s, and who also served as festival president in 1967.

Ted Snr died in 1968 but the mantle of festival duties was enthusiastically taken up by his children, June and the late Ted.

From its inception to the present day, there has always been a member of the Keane family involved in the preparation and presentation of Kerry’s biggest festival.

Aside from her current role in festival media, June’s daughter, Emily, is the Media Office Manager for the Festival of Kerry, while Ted’s daughter, Amy, is also involved.

This rounds off an incredible third generation of family dedication and love for the Festival of Kerry.

While June served as chairperson in the 1990s, her earliest role in the festival was attaching decorative signs on cars to denote where each Rose was from for the parade.

“We didn’t have floats in those days as the Roses came down the town in a car. Every car had a sign indicating where they were from. My sister and I did this job when we were five, six, and seven years old,” said June.

“But my proudest memory was being chairperson and seeing my father and brother’s name on that chain of office.

“That meant so much to me. Now that both of them have passed on, those memories are even more precious,” she said.

A warm feature of the Rose of Tralee entertainment is the spectacular lights on the streets. The lights have evolved and modernised over the decades. June can recall when the idea of street lighting was first sparked.

“In the mid-1960s my father decided he would take us on a family holiday to Blackpool in England. We didn’t know why, but we soon found out that he wanted to see what he called the ‘illuminations’.

"When he saw them in Blackpool, he ordered lights straight away for Tralee and the town was lit up the following year,” June explained.

June feels the festival is very much in the background of Tralee people’s minds at this time of year. Memories of the festival, as children, continue into adulthood. These are then passed onto a new generation, and onward the tradition goes.

Tralee people may not shout it from the roof tops, but they are inwardly very proud of what is a unique week in the county capital every August.

“What was it we heard most over the past two years? ‘you’d miss the festival’, that’s what. It is a religion in Tralee,” said June.

“We had a restaurant run by mother and father many years ago. The same people would always come back year after year for the festival, there was always this great feeling of excitement in that. It’s the same with everyone. Many people in Tralee hold similar memories,” she said.

June got involved in the Rose of Tralee in an official capacity in the late 1970s. She served in every role from chairperson in the 1990s to managing parade floats, escort centres, and rose centres. She currently works in the festival’s media centre.

“It can be tough and stressful. But you work with people you get on with. We’re all volunteers,” she said.

“We enjoy it, and we want the festival to be a success. No one makes us be a part of it, we want to be there. I can honestly say that I’ve always had fun and enjoyment out of it. I meet people that I haven’t seen since the previous year, and we instantly pick up where we left off.”

June explains that media work is ratcheting up as the festival enters the eye of the storm.

Even though social media has its undesirable side, June believes it has been a remarkable tool for the festival as a means of showcasing it to people around the globe.

June is also of the view the Festival of Kerry could not have survived this long but for ambitious and bold changes that have been necessary.

The festival’s transition from a voluntary brand to a private limited company, has marked the most notable shift for the Festival of Kerry in June’s opinion.

“I think it was needed. We are dealing with an international gathering of people from all over the world. In that respect, it needed a full-time structure,” she said.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say every change has been for the better, but you always have to face new challenges. A show running on old energy will not prosper and grow.”

Staying with change, moving the Rose selection to MTU from the Dome has not been without a grumble of protest. Finance is the determining factor as the Dome has become too costly.

“I’ve moved from the Brandon Dome to the Rose Hotel.,” said June.

“We were nervous and dubious about this move to MTU at the start. We moved it because we had to do it, it was costing more every year to host the Dome as we know it. But I feel this latest move is going to be just as good,” June said.

Lastly, to say June is as enthusiastic about her involvement today as she was when she was seven years old is an understatement.

She enjoys it immensely and she brings the kind of experience that is priceless and not easily found.

“Judging from the bookings, it’s shaping up to be a big event. If you can’t come out of the festival smiling and laughing, then you shouldn’t have got involved in the first place.”