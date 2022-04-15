The people of Kerry are ‘livid’ over plans to stop the sale of turf

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has waded into the ongoing ‘turf war’ that erupted between party leaders this week relating to the cutting and selling of peat.

The Kilgarvan Deputy said “It was time for the two of them [Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan] to grow up and act their age

"It is time for them to cop on. The people of Ireland won’t accept this ban on the sale of turf. It will not be accepted…They have to realise that this is the straw that will break the camel’s back.

"It is not acceptable.”

Minister Ryan and the Tánaiste caused the so-called ‘turf war’ earlier this week when Tánaiste told his parliamentary party that Mr Ryan’s plans to ban the sale and distribution of turf had been paused.

Mr Ryan insisted that it was going ahead, and he said the plan was aimed at large-scale turf operations.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Tánaiste both said later it would not affect small-scale turf-selling operating between neighbours, or those cutting turf for their own use.

Deputy Healy-Rae said people are ‘livid’ about any suggestions of halting turf sales.

“People have been telling me over the last few days at clinics all over Kerry. People are livid down in south Kerry. I never have seen a reaction like this except over the water charges. This is even worse, people who don’t even cut turf are saying it,” he said.

Deputy Healy-Rae said that he will ‘resist’ the plan and warned that any FF/FG TD that supports the plan would “never be heard be seen or heard of again” after the election.