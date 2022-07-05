The late Damien Foley from Keel to be remembered on fortieth birthday

The late Damien Foley will be remembered in a memorial walk this weekend.

The late Damien Foley who will be remembered in a memorial walk this weekend.

The people of Keel and the wider community are set to remember the late Damien Foley with a memorial walk on Sunday, July 10.

The walk will take place on what would have been his 40th birthday.

Damien passed away from cystic fibrosis in July 1999, just a few days before his 17th birthday.

Damien was a much-loved member of the community of Keel and was an avid sports fan, with the Kerry team and Aston Villa being his particular favourites.

Damien attended Castledrum National School and Presentation Secondary School, Milltown, and is fondly remembered by his former school mates as a popular, funny and caring friend.

Damien was also a much-valued member of Keel under-age football teams, with whom he wore the white jersey with immense pride.

Beginning at Keel GAA grounds at 10am, Damien‘s family, friends and neighbours will walk the Keel Loop Walk to mark his birthday.

Damien’s family and friends are asking people to come out and walk all, or even part of, the route with them on the day.

The walk will begin at 10am sharp, leaving Keel GAA and heading west along the R561 to Whitegate Crossroads, before turning south to Lachtacalla Quay, following the bank of the River Maine to Boolteens, then to the hill via Lassabee and back to Keel GAA via Gortanedin. In all, the route measures approximately 13 kilometres and is easy to moderate in difficulty.

People are advised to wear trail shoes or walking boots, and dogs are not permitted.

Refreshments will be served before and after the walk at Keel GAA, and it is expected that the event will have concluded well in time for people to go and watch Kerry take on Dublin on television later that afternoon.

All proceeds raised by the memorial walk for Damien will be shared between three groups: Cystic Fibrosis Ward at University Hospital Limerick, Irish Community Air Ambulance and Keel GAA Club.

Contributions are purely voluntary and can be made on the day, in collection buckets in local businesses or online through the following GoFundMe link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/he-damien-foley-40th-birthday-memorial-walk