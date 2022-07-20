The Lark on the Strand - a CD born from a good second listen

Peter Browne (nearest camera) with fellow 'Lark on the Strand' CD performer, Gerry Harrington playing in this photograph with Billy Clifford in concert at the Patrick O'Keeffe Traditional Music Festival at the River Island Hotel, Castleisland. Photo by John Reidy 30-10-2011

Away back in January 2000 and group of well known musical performers undertook a musical tour of Ireland organised by Music Network.

Many enjoyable miles were covered with no shortage of good company, music and song along the way.

The group included names well known in Castleisland circles in the fall of the year for years: Seosaimhín Ní Bheaglaíoch, songs; Charlie Piggott, accordion; Gerry Harrington on fiddle and Peter Browne on the pipes.

The tour concert on the night of Friday, January 21st 2000 took place in Gaelscoil na Cille in Ashbourne, Co. Meath and was organised by Cultúrlann na Cille.

A recording was made which was kept but gradually forgotten over a twenty-year period.

However, it surfaced again through a chance discovery, lying in a cardboard box in an attic during the pandemic lockdown period of 2020 and it was a fortunate find!

The music and song sounded fresh and had much of the spirit and spontaneity that can often accompany a live onstage occasion.

After listening, everyone agreed that the performances, choice of material, playing togetherness, recording quality and an overall feeling of an enjoyable atmosphere, had stood up very well and would have appeal if brought to a wider audience of traditional music followers. The production of this CD was made possible with generous assistance from An Chomhairle Ealaíon / The Arts Council.

There is plenty of variety here – nineteen tracks in all – with songs in Irish and English, trios, duets and solos, playing reels, double jigs, slip jigs, hornpipes, polkas, slides, marches, slow airs and a set dance.

The four performers are all recognised for their own individual careers and achievements in music, and they came together and blended very well on this unique night in Ashbourne.

The sounds of voice, accordion, fiddle and pipes express much of what is best at the heart of the Irish music tradition. The CD can be bought by accessing thelarkonthestrand.bandcamp/album.the-lark-on-the-strand or from Custy’s Music Shop, Cooke’s Lane, Ennis, Co. Clare. Or contact: larkonthestrand@gmail.com or gerrymharrington@gmail.com or 087 2585486.

And, while things are still at an early ‘stage’ regarding this coming October’s Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival, there is a great possibility that the above line-up will be here and playing together over the bank holiday weekend. We’ll keep you posted.