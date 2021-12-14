The Kerryman wins on the double

The Kerryman secured a unique double at the latest edition of the prestigious Local Ireland Media Awards, with this newspaper’s quality journalism and design acknowledged by judges through two award wins last week.

The front page of the March 18, 2020, Killarney and South Kerry edition was deemed the year’s best by adjudicators, while reporter Sinead Kelleher – who was also nominated in the Best News Series category for her coverage of the campaign to secure vital surgery for Killorglin teenager Ronan Foley – took the prize for Best News Story after documenting Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan’s apology to the people of Cahersiveen over his Department’s handling of the Skellig Star direct-provision centre, the scene of a COVID outbreak at that time.

Sinéad’s tireless coverage of the centre in the lead-up to that apology – including its controversial opening and the COVID outbreak itself – had already stood out as an example of quality local journalism, and the subsequent apology by the Minister proved to be a story of national as well as local interest.

“I am delighted with the win, but I’d like to dedicate it to the people of Cahersiveen, who showed great solidarity with the residents; and the residents of the centre themselves,” she said this week.

“This was their story, and it was just a privilege to be the one telling it.

“The Kerryman is a wonderful newspaper to be a part of, and to be a part of its two award wins is especially humbling.”

Quoting the judges, last week’s awards emcee Marty Morrissey told the online ceremony that “Her series of reports showed the importance of quality, thorough and consistent on-the-ground local reporting.

“The persistent reporting prompted the then Minister for Justice to pen an open letter in the newspaper acknowledging the upset and anger caused, thrusting the issue back into the national spotlight.”

The prize-winning March 18 front page, meanwhile, was the perfect example of combining deft layout skills and first-class photography to tell a story.

Michelle Cooper-Galvin’s haunting shot of an empty St Mary’s Cathedral as the first COVID restrictions came into force provided the ideal foundation, and it appearing under the headline ‘Unprecedented’ was all that was needed to sum up the feelings of a county and country.

“We take great pride in designing every page of The Kerryman, not least the front page, and that one stood out even then,” said Editor Kevin Hughes, who designed the page.

“A front page is made stronger by a strong picture, and Michelle’s photography was key to an award-winning effort.

“I’d also like to congratulate Sinéad for her fantastic, award-winning work, another example of the journalism that we take great pride in here at The Kerryman.”

The Kerryman’s double was a crowning moment on a great night of achievements for the Mediahuis Ireland group, of which this newspaper is a part of.

The ePapers introduced for regional titles, including The Kerryman, across the group in 2020 scooped the prize for ‘Best Innovation’, while there were also award wins and nominations for our sister newspapers. Particularly notable on this front, The Sligo Champion won in the ‘Best Use of Photography’ category, while The Wexford People won in the ‘Best News Series’ section, bringing the group’s tally for the night to five award wins.

“This was the biggest win to date at the awards for Mediahuis regionals, a group that includes The Sligo Champion, The Corkman, The Kerryman, The Argus in Dundalk, Drogheda Independent, Fingal Independent, Wicklow People, Bray People, Wexford People, New Ross Standard, Gorey Guardian and Ennsicorthy Guardian,” said Jim Hayes of Mediahuis Ireland regionals in reflecting the group’s pride on a night of high achievement.

Speaking at the virtual awards, Judging panel chair Áine Kerr of kinzen.com summed up the night by saying, “At its very best, quality local journalism can engage, entertain and educate.

“Critically, it should – and can – leave us feeling more informed about the world around us, empowering us to make decisions and judgements about that everyday world.

“After two years of often having to stay apart in order to stay together, it is my hope and belief that we were still able to relate to and learn from our local communities through the power of local journalism, through our shared local stories,” she added.

Meanwhile at the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards, also held last week, Mediahuis Ireland secured another prize in the form of ‘Podcast of the Year’, which was won by Nicola Nallant for ‘Crimeworld’. The podcast is available weekly on sundayworld.com.