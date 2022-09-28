The Kerryman nominated in two categories at national awards

The Kerryman reporter Stephen Fernane, nominated in the sports category at the Local Ireland Awards.

'A Year In COVID' - nominated for the Best Supplement Award.

The Kerryman has featured strongly in this year’s Local Ireland Awards, with the publication receiving two short-listed finalist nominations in the prestigious competition.

The Kerryman’s short-listed entries are in the ‘Sports Journalist of the Year’ and ‘Best Supplement’ categories.

Reporter Stephen Fernane’s interview with Tralee swimmer Elaine Burrows Dillane concerning her epic Triple Crown swim was nominated in the Sports Journalist section.

The interview captured the dedication and courage shown by Elaine in becoming the first woman to complete the Irish Triple Crown of swims: Galway Bay; Fastnet to Baltimore; and the difficult North Channel.

The latter is one of the toughest swims in the world, forcing Elaine to call on all her reserves of energy – mental and physical – to complete it.

The Kerryman was also short-listed in the ‘Best Supplement’ category for ‘A Year With Covid’.

This supplement was published on the first anniversary of the COVID pandemic in March 2021.

The supplement covers, in detail, the effect that repeated lock-downs had on every level of society during a difficult and frustrating time.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a once-in-a-lifetime event that required individuals, communities, and businesses across Kerry to take extraordinary measures to combat the virus.

The supplement is now a valuable time-line of those events.

The Kerryman’s two nominations were whittled down from a record 600-plus entries this year.

The awards will be held at the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, on Thursday, October 13, with Marty Morrissey acting as MC.

The editor of The Kerryman, Kevin Hughes, said the nominations are a vote of confidence in the fantastic journalism and production of the staff and are testament to the all-round quality of The Kerryman as a product, both online and in print.

President of Local Ireland Declan McGuire said: “We are delighted to have had more than 600 entries this year, which is a record.

“It reflects the huge popularity of the awards and the intense competition to get a nomination.

“We are grateful to the National Lottery for their continued support, and I want to thank all our judges for their time in considering so many entries.”

The judging panel for the awards is chaired by entrepreneur and broadcaster Áine Kerr.

She is joined by author and broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald; Emeritus Professor at TUD Michael Foley; Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications; Managing Director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair; photographer and former Irish Times Picture Editor Frank Miller; broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox; and journalist and author PJ Cunningham.